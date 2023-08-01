Bill Andrews of ExaGrid Recognized on CRN’s 2023 Top 100 Executives List

ExaGrid President and CEO Honored in Top 25 Innovators category

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ExaGrid®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Bill Andrews, ExaGrid’s President and CEO, to its exclusive 2023 Top 100 Executives list, as one of the Top 25 Innovators.









This annual list honors the passionate and hard-working technology executives who are supporting, growing, and redefining the IT channel. The executives named to this list have demonstrated their commitment to the channel and proved themselves as exemplary leaders through their innovative channel-focused strategies and initiatives.

CRN’s Top 100 Executives list acknowledges the tech visionaries who are setting the pace for the rest of the IT industry. It honors executives across four sub-categories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators and Top 25 Disrupters, each with its own set of strengths that impact the IT channel.

“I am honored to listed alongside so many amazing leaders in the IT channel and proud to be recognized as an ‘Innovator,’” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. “I’ve been in the high-tech industry at software and hardware companies for over 30 years, and every product that I’ve worked with in my career has always been an infrastructure product for the IT data center, and that expertise has translated to the innovations we have made at ExaGrid. We have a leading backup storage product and leading customer support. We know what customers want, how they want it, and how they want to be supported and we are excited to bring that to our channel partners to share with their customers,” he said.

Bill Andrews has spent over 18 years growing ExaGrid from a concept to a visionary player in backup storage with unique Tiered Backup Storage approach providing the only backup storage solution that solves all 6 backup storage requirements: backup performance, restore performance, a fixed-length backup window as data grows, comprehensive security and ransomware recovery, complete disaster recovery and low cost up front and over time. Bill is fanatical about product leadership, product quality, and ensuring the best customer support in the industry.

“It is the bold and decisive who continue to dominate our annual list in the technology world,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Those featured on our CRN 2023 Top 100 Executives list demonstrate perpetual commitment to business growth, partner success, and IT innovation and aren’t afraid to push boundaries – even in a time of economic uncertainty.”

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100.

About ExaGrid



ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

About The Channel Company



The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter and LinkedIn.

© 2023. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company LLC. All rights reserved.

