BigOrange Marketing Discusses Best Practices for ChatGPT at National IT Conference

StoryBrand Marketing professional chosen to speak at IT Nation three years in a row

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ChatGPT seems to be everywhere, but how can it be used best in marketing and creating content for IT services companies? That’s the topic Margee Moore, BigOrange Marketing CEO, will address at IT Nation Secure, to be held in Orlando June 5-7.

Moore’s talk, “10 Ways to Add Rocket Fuel to Your MSP Marketing With ChatGPT,” demonstrates how to leverage AI-created content in a practical, 10-step process. “Many people are interested in exploring and using ChatGPT but haven’t had the time to tackle the specifics,” Moore says. “With this hands-on workshop, we’ll guide attendees through each step of the process.”

During the talk at IT Nation Secure, Moore will also discuss setting a clear goal for a marketing campaign, crafting a landing page, ads and even a video script, and using ChatGPT to accomplish all those tasks in just one hour. “With the help of ChatGPT, you can create a compelling marketing campaign that will attract and engage your target audience, effectively communicate your message and achieve your desired results,” Moore says.

Previously, Moore has provided marketing tips and best practices at IT Nation Connect. This third appearance at the premier IT industry event gives MSPs another opportunity to discover new trends in promoting their services. “We are excited to share our knowledge of all things MSP marketing. We know the ins and outs of efficient marketing for busy IT company owners and sales team members. Our team understands the IT sales processes, lead times, close rates and how to effectively support sales team members with sales enablement and CRM support. Our past and current MSP clients have had tremendous success.”

IT Nation Secure takes place June 5-7 in Orlando, Florida. Moore’s session will be Wednesday, June 7 at 10:30 a.m. For more information and to register, click here.

To learn more about BigOrange Marketing MSP marketing resources, visit www.bigorange.marketing/msp-marketing-resource

About BigOrange Marketing: At BigOrange Marketing our team helps dozens of companies win millions of dollars in business while delivering what others just promise. We provide websites and complete outsourced digital marketing plans to help you get found, get results and get your time back. We specialize in marketing for firms ranging from IT services to financial services and builders.

