BigCommerce Recognized with IDC SaaS Award for Customer Satisfaction in Digital Commerce

IDC SaaS CSAT Awards recognize the leading SaaS vendors that received the highest customer satisfaction score based on IDC’s SaaSPath Survey

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced it has been honored with an IDC 2023 SaaS Customer Satisfaction Award for Digital Commerce.





“At BigCommerce, our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Meghan Stabler, senior vice president at BigCommerce. “We work extremely hard to deliver an industry-leading platform that powers growth for the world’s most sophisticated and complex brands and retailers. This recognition validates that we are delivering on our commitment to our customers.”

IDC’s customer satisfaction award program, the IDC SaaS, Services and Cloud CSAT Awards, recognizes the leading Software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendors in each application market, Infrastructure-as-a-service vendors in each industry, and the Professional Services firms in each services market, who receive the highest customer satisfaction scores based on IDC’s SaaS Path, Services Path and Cloud Path surveys.

SaaS Path, Services Path and Cloud Path are global surveys that in combination cover more than 7,000 organizations across all geographic regions and company sizes, where customers are asked to rate their vendor on more than two dozen different customer satisfaction metrics. All customer satisfaction metrics and ratings are collected solely from current customers of the vendors being rated, to ensure scoring reflects up-to-date customer sentiment based on proper vendor familiarity and knowledge.

Each customer is asked to rate their primary application vendor on 32 different metrics, including 20 customer satisfaction metrics and 12 vendor vulnerability categories. These 32 metrics span across 3 main categories of review, including the vendor itself and its relationship with the customer, several aspects of the product’s implementation, and a broad range of assessment examining the product’s usage and value.

