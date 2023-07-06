BigCommerce Empowers Merchants to Grow International Business with Localized Shopping Experiences

New international enhancements for multi-storefront functionality extend platform’s capabilities for the world’s enterprise merchants to localize checkout, merchandising, language and content

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced it is adding new functionality to its multi-storefront (MSF) offering to expand the ability of merchants to reach and sell to consumers regardless of where they live, what language they speak or what currency they use.





“Language, currency and cultural differences should not be barriers to commerce, and now they don’t have to be,” said Troy Cox, senior vice president of product at BigCommerce. “These new enhancements extend our MSF functionality so that merchants have even more flexibility to grow their brands and global footprints through one powerful BigCommerce dashboard.”

Building on BigCommerce’s powerful enterprise-grade multi-storefront functionality, international enhancements for MSF will enable merchants to create localized experiences with unique content and settings for each storefront, including:

Tailoring content across product catalog, storefront pages, cart, checkout, orders and transactional emails

Creating unique pricing, coupons and promotions for each storefront

Controlling SEO strategy across pages, categories and products for each storefront

Setting localized language, payments, currency, tax and shipping options

The expanded functionality is coming as cross-border ecommerce continues to grow around the world, especially in Europe, Asia and Latin America, according to eMarketer. The United States, which has lagged behind the leaders, is projected to reach 31.9% penetration this year.

“Embarking on global or multi-brand digital commerce — or pulling together separate businesses, teams and technologies via M&A — represents a significant challenge,” according to Gartner®. “Organizations need to find the right model to improve efficiency while managing the technology, organization, development and operations of digital commerce. Organizational structure and technology strategy must adapt as organizations expand (for example, from five to 50 markets, or from one to five brands). This research extends our previous models to accommodate the needs of organizations that are expanding.”1

Launched last year, MSF empowers enterprise merchants to create and manage multiple storefronts within a single BigCommerce store, driving growth while reducing operational costs and complexities. Merchants including UK manufacturer Bullitt Group and global lifestyle brand Ted Baker leverage MSF to power localized user experiences for their shoppers.

With the upcoming enhancements, merchants will be able to execute growth strategies faster with a simple process to create tailored full-funnel shopping experiences for every audience and build sophisticated marketing and sales strategies without adding complexity to day-to-day management.

“We recognize the growing demand for cross-border selling and understand the importance of effectively marketing to diverse audiences,” said Jon Woodall, managing director of Space 48, a BigCommerce agency partner. “With BigCommerce’s new international enhancements for multi-storefront, we can empower our customers to drive growth in global markets. By leveraging this new feature, we believe our customers can unlock new opportunities and expand their reach to thriving international markets, ultimately driving remarkable growth and establishing themselves as global leaders.”

“Merchants crave the opportunity to sell in different countries, but executing an international approach can be difficult because of language and payment differences,” said Tommaso Galmacci, digital commerce consultant at Adiacent, a BigCommerce partner. “BigCommerce recognizes these challenges, and these new enhancements will help our customers, whether they are B2B or B2C businesses, take an omnichannel approach to reach their audiences everywhere.”

New BigCommerce merchants are eligible for early access to international expansion capabilities for MSF. To learn more or sign up, contact BigCommerce Sales.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone.

