BigCommerce Announces Winners of 2023 Make it Big Customer Awards

Annual awards program honors four BigCommerce customers for achievement in Design, Innovation, Emerging Brand and Global Strategy

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced the winners of the 2023 Make it Big Customer Awards. The Make it Big Customer Awards spotlight and celebrate online retailers’ achievements on the BigCommerce platform across four categories: design, innovation, emerging brand and global strategy.





Retailers entered to compete to receive:

A cash prize of $5,000 USD to invest in their business, attend an ecommerce conference or use as they choose.

to invest in their business, attend an ecommerce conference or use as they choose. Branding in Times Square on the Nasdaq Towers and BigCommerce marketing.

Feedonomics (a BigCommerce company) omnichannel strategy expert consultation to spot growth opportunities with channel recommendations, betas, and ads credits.

The Make it Big Customer Awards were evaluated by a panel of seasoned industry experts, including:

John Baker, CEO of Jack Game Room (Tidal Brands)

Richard Gilbert, director of strategic partnerships at PayPal

Eric Yonge, president & creative director of EYStudios

Neha Shah, senior director of customer success at BigCommerce

The winners of the 2023 Make it Big Customer Awards are:

Design Award: Recognizing brands with excellent storefront design and customer experiences.

Winner: Combat Corner

Combat Corner Judge Highlights: “Well-organized with good photography and straightforward navigation. Very professional execution. Resolves very well on mobile. Combat Corner had the best overall experience, with the most stylized merchandising and UX.”

Innovation Award: Recognizing brands solving technical ecommerce challenges with a creative use of the BigCommerce platform.

Winner: London Tile Co.

London Tile Co. Judge Highlights: “London Tile has some neat elements like a sticky header, large photography and a nice visual hierarchy. The site is sleek, visually appealing and has an innovative design and navigation.”

Emerging Brand Award: Recognizing brands in their first three years of operation that are making substantial achievements.

Winner: Alpinistas

Alpinistas Judge Highlights: “Some solid brand impression in logo and brand name. Nice assortment with a clean, simple interface. Thoughtful navigation menu with effective category filtering.”

Global Strategy Award: Recognizing brands making incredible strides in the areas of international selling, multi-storefront and multi-channel.

Winner: NZ Natural Clothing

NZ Natural Clothing Judge Highlights: “It’s nice that you can shop in an alternate currency. In addition, the site is very professionally executed with nice photography, fonts, filtering and navigation.”

Last year, BigCommerce introduced Honorable Mentions which highlights the runner ups per category. The 2023 Honorable Mentions are:

“In today’s hyper competitive environment, brands need to stay agile and laser focused on growing their business by delivering the most compelling customer experience possible,” said Lisa Eggerton, chief marketing officer at BigCommerce. “This year’s BigCommerce Make it Big Customer Awards celebrates exceptional brands that have put innovation and customer experience at the heart of their ecommerce experience. Congratulations to all of the winners.”

Click here to learn more information about the 2023 Make it Big Customer Awards.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

