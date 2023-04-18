Big Red Stores Rebranding to Circle K Across Arkansas

PENSACOLA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the acquisition of Big Red Stores by Circle K parent Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. finalized as of (April 17th), rebranding work is now underway at 44 locations across Arkansas.

“We are very pleased to be expanding across Arkansas and welcoming Big Red’s great team members into our family as we raise the Circle K banner at these high-quality locations,” said Trey Powell, Vice President of Operations – Gulf Coast Business Unit, Circle K. “We’re looking forward to introducing our new customers to the great offerings and exciting programs that make Circle K a leading destination for convenience and mobility.”

The Circle K rebranding will continue through April 23 and may require brief closures as work is completed. The stores have been incorporated into Circle K’s Gulf Coast Business Unit, which is based in Pensacola, Fla., and oversees locations across Alabama, Arkansas, the Florida Panhandle, Louisiana and Mississippi.

About Circle K and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

