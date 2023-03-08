Big Path Capital’s 2023 MO 100 Ranking Recognizes the Top 100 Impact CEOs Accelerating an Inclusive Economy

Awardees Reflect Increasing Importance of Stakeholder Economics

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Big Path Capital (“Big Path”), impact investing’s investment bank, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 MO 100 Top Impact CEO Ranking, a list celebrating the 100 top executives catalyzing positive environmental and social impact through the high-growth companies they lead. This year’s winners reflect the growing relevance of leaders who prioritize a broader set of stakeholders—including the environment, their employees, their customers, their shareholders, and their communities. The full 2023 MO 100 ranking, presented in partnership with BackBay Communications, can be viewed here.

Differentiating the MO 100 from other CEO rankings, the MO 100 focuses on momentum-fueled executives who are driving one of the most dynamic segments of the economy. These agents of change are leveraging the engine of capitalism to create positive outcomes for all its stakeholders.

As a group, the MO 100 awardees represent the most significant leaders in the rapidly scaling impact economy. The ranking is determined by a “Force for Good” score, which is calculated based on a formula accounting for the company’s scale via its total revenue, its growth via its revenue growth rate, and its positive impact on people and planet via the B Impact Assessment (a standard developed by B Lab to assess a company’s true impact) or other impact certifications.

The 2023 MO 100 ranking reveals the diverse landscape that the impact economy represents, including: climate infrastructure, compostable packaging, better-for-you and for-the-planet food and beverage, ethical banking, clean energy, Open Hiring® employers, sustainable fashion, and green construction.

“The 2023 MO 100 leaders are redefining capitalism by creating value for a broader set of stakeholders. They are charting a new path toward a more circular, just economy away from an extractive, exclusive economy,” said Michael Whelchel, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Big Path, which assists purpose-driven companies and private equity funds in raising capital and company exits. “These leaders are demonstrating that every transaction has the potential for prosperity and positive impact.”

The honorees will be recognized at the MO 100 Awards Gala at the 2023 MO CEO Summit, taking place from April 24-26, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The event will gather 200 purpose-driven CEOs and will include both panels and deep networking.

