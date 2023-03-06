Big Dreams Bloom at the Macy’s Flower Show®

Macy’s Flower Show featuring DIOR will sprout at Macy’s Herald Square from Sunday, March 26 through Monday, April 10

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This Spring, a dreamscape of fluffy clouds and whimsical floral landscapes ring in the season of renewal at the 48th annual Macy’s Flower Show® featuring DIOR. Transforming the main floor, balcony and windows of the world-famous Macy’s Herald Square flagship store in New York City, the floral escape blooms from Sun., March 26 through Mon., April 10, 2023. This year’s floral extravaganza will transport guests to a dream-like city in the sky, as thousands of plants, flowers and trees take root in the iconic store’s main floor. The Macy’s Flower Show is free and open to the public during store hours. Herald Square will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 9.





“This year’s Macy’s Flower Show will transport guests to the garden of their dreams. Imaginative floral designs and divine scents will come together and create an indescribable multi-sensory experience,” said Will Coss, executive producer, Macy’s Flower Show. “Escaping reality, this year’s spectacle leverages gravity-defying and oversized elements to highlight the importance of dreams and embracing child-like wonder. In partnership with DIOR, a special showcase within this floral dreamscape will further ignite the senses with the scents of their iconic fragrances welcoming spectators during the magical two-week exhibition.”

Macy’s iconic floral spring tradition has enchanted generations of fans with themed gardens that showcase thousands of live flowers, plants, and trees from around the globe for almost five decades. Native to many different landscapes, Macy’s Flower Show offers visitors a unique opportunity to enjoy these florals blooming in unison, in a spectacular showcase that offers a glimpse into their home landscapes. Sprouting in unexpected settings, the florals bloom on store countertops, in world-famous display windows and specially designed architecture including bridges, columns, and topiaries. The 2023 Macy’s Flower Show will be staged in distinct fashion with playful, whimsical shapes, featuring several gravity-defying elements. The renowned Broadway window displays at Macy’s Herald Square will also create a magical paradise, packed with florals in bright, inspiring tones.

DIOR Made With Love

DIOR is on a sustainability journey: from raw materials to bottling, it’s all made with love.

DIOR invites Flower Show guests to embark on an incredible journey to discover the savoir faire behind the Maison’s iconic fragrances, including J’adore, Miss Dior, and Sauvage.

DIOR believes it is their responsibility to leave only beauty as a legacy by working with their trusted suppliers to regenerate the land from which they source raw materials with a lasting positive impact on biodiversity and community. Located on the balcony level, this exclusive floral journey will guide guests through DIOR’s regenerative flower fields in Southern France, with content opportunities, and exclusive personalization stations throughout that will offer an array of customization options, including bottle engraving, hand-painted fragrance bottles, MyABCDior charms, and more.

Guests will also have the opportunity to attend a host of special events during the two-week-long spectacle, such as masterclasses with DIOR fragrance experts. Event highlights will be available at macys.com/flowershow.

Macy’s Live

To share this year’s floral extravaganza with fans near and far, Macy’s Live will bring viewers behind the scenes to get an exclusive look at the magic that transforms a world-famous department store into a lush, blooming garden. Two special episodes will bring to life this beloved springtime tradition highlighting the creative process and fragrance experience.

Tune in on March 28 and April 4 for interviews with the creative teams responsible for the enchanting displays, including Macy’s designers and fragrance experts from DIOR. For additional information on Macy’s Live, please visit Macys.com/MacysLive.

Fashion Institute of Technology

Macy’s is honored to continue a five-year partnership with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) for the 2023 Macy’s Flower Show. This year, Macy’s has expanded the partnership to include students from all majors and challenged them to work in cross-functional teams to design a window display inspired by the floral dreamscape of this year’s show. Students were then invited to present their designs to Macy’s for the opportunity to learn how to bring their creative concepts to life in an iconic 34th Street window display. This year’s winning design was created by Naja McCain, Hypnos Molina-Gameos, Anum Khawaja, Killian Faulkner, and Lilliana Bifferato.

Floral Donation

Following the Macy’s Flower Show and as part of the company’s commitment to create a more sustainable future through its social purpose platform Mission Every One, a variety of plants and trees used in the show will be donated to the brand’s long-time nonprofit partner, Henry Street Settlement.

For additional information about the 2023 Macy’s Flower Show including a listing of DIOR Made with Love special events, please visit macys.com/flowershow.

For media assets, please visit: macyseventmedia.com

