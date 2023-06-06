Bhaskar Roy, Chief Marketing Officer at Workato, Named to First-Ever Fearless 50 Customer-Led Marketing Leaders List for 2023

The Fearless 50 recognizes and celebrates the leaders who push a customer-first agenda above all else

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato, the leading iPaaS democratizing AI and automation, announced that Bhaskar Roy, the company’s CMO, has been named to the Fearless 50 customer-led marketing leaders list for 2023 powered by Influitive. The Fearless 50 awards highlight and recognize leaders who push a customer-first agenda above all else and are doubling down on customer programs that drive engagement and adoption by celebrating their customers’ successful journeys to drive growth.

The Fearless 50 customer-led marketing leaders of 2023 list is comprised of executives and marketing leaders who are propelling their companies forward using a customer-led growth strategy that harnesses the power of loyal advocates. It is imperative to celebrate the marketing leaders who are doubling down on customer-first initiatives, moving their budgets, and scaling their customer programs.

“At Workato, our customers have always been at the center of everything we do – from democratizing AI and automation to innovating with security and governance in mind. Having a customer-first agenda has led our team to push the boundaries of automation,” said Bhaskar Roy, Chief Marketing Officer at Workato. “I’d like to thank Influitive for including me on the Fearless 50 Customer-Led Marketing Leaders List and everyone at Workato for continuing to draw inspiration from our customers each and every day.”

Winners for the Fearless 50 list were chosen via a people’s choice awards program, where nominees were selected and voted on by the community. The final results were determined by the marketing industry during a week-long voting period from May 3-12, 2023. All votes cast were tabulated, and the Fearless 50 were determined based on their total vote count and influence scores as determined by the B2B marketing community as a whole.

Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS, Workato enables enterprises to automate their business processes across the organization by integrating their applications, data, and experiences. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications and automate their processes, drawing from thousands of automation “recipes” built by the Workato community. With Workato’s democratized approach to automation, integration, and AI, business technologists are empowered to fuel their organization’s digital transformation.

This announcement follows a year of milestones for the company which includes a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), launching the first Automate World Tour, and releasing two industry reports, The Work Automation Index and the vendor-neutral State of Business Technology Report. In addition to being named on the First-Ever Fearless 50 Customer-Led Marketing Leaders List, Workato also secured placement on the Wall Street Journal’s Top Financial Decisions Makers list, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and Forbes Cloud 100 rankings.

You can view the complete list of winners on Influitive’s website.

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

About Influitive

Influitive works with forward-thinking marketers and digital businesses who want a better way to engage customers and mobilize advocates to increase referrals, references, reviews, case studies, and more. Our easy-to-use SaaS platform combines industry-leading customer advocacy tools, expert services, and training with intelligent automation, gamification, and personalization features that drive extreme engagement and customer growth at scale. Global brands such as ADP, Cisco, IBM, and HPE rely upon Influitive to help foster collaboration, build trust and deepen relationships with customers for top-line growth and bottom-line profits. Visit influitive.com to learn more.

