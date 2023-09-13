BGB Group Acquires Healthcare Consultancy Kx Advisors

Kx Advisors Brings More Than 20 Years of Consultancy Experience to BGB’s Already Expanding Capability

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BGB Group (BGB or the “Company”), an award-winning healthcare communications company based in New York City, today announced the acquisition of Kx Advisors (Kx), a leading healthcare strategy consultancy with offices in Washington D.C., London, and Boston. Together, BGB and Kx will continue to serve as a high-science, strategic partner to clients across the commercial lifecycle. The acquisition of Kx Advisors is part of BGB Group’s ongoing capability expansion enhancing their ability to solve clients’ diverse and evolving strategic challenges.

“We’re very excited about this new area of growth for BGB,” said Greg Passaretti, Founding Partner of BGB Group. “Our goal has always been to create an agency that leads our clients into the future. In Kx, we have found the right group of experts to continue to support that vision. We’re united around the common values of being data-driven, highly collaborative, and dedicated to solutions that drive scientific development and commercial success.”

BGB Group, known for its deep clinical expertise, has been expanding its consultancy capability over the last few years, partnering with a broad range of pharma clients on early asset development and medical strategy. “Kx Advisors brings extensive commercial strategy capability to BGB Group, which is a great complement to our existing scientific consultancy. We’re thrilled to bring these teams together and to provide even greater value to our client partnerships,” said Brendon Phalen, Founding Partner of BGB Group. Together, BGB and Kx will continue to support clients with offerings such as pipeline prioritization, franchise planning, market expansion and forecasting, pricing analysis, and ultimately brand optimization at any lifecycle stage.

“Both companies are forward-thinking and have a proven track record of success in the consultancy space,” said Dan O’Neill, Managing Partner of Kx Advisors. “BGB Group has the science-first approach mastered. We’ll help to broaden the perspective of how the consultancy model serves clients, expanding functions as well as geographic reach with global presence headquartered in the UK.”

Bob Serrano, Managing Partner of Kx Advisors, added, “We bring a client base of strong long-term relationships, a team of experts dedicated to defining growth strategies for brands from big to rare, and an appreciation for evolving as our clients’ needs evolve.”

“Throughout this last year, we have expanded our capabilities and client offerings which has fueled growth for the agency,” said Teresa Day, President of BGB Group. “This acquisition significantly advances our capability expansion and creates opportunities to further support our clients’ business challenges.”

In 2021, BGB partnered with TPG, a global alternative asset management firm, to accelerate growth through continued organic expansion, as well as strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Terms of the Kx Advisors transaction were not disclosed. Clearsight Advisors, Inc., served as exclusive financial advisor and Baker Donelson served as legal counsel to Kx Advisors in connection with the transaction. MP Law served as legal counsel and FORVIS served as financial accounting and tax advisor to BGB.

About Kx Advisors:

Kx Advisors, formerly the healthcare practice within Kaiser Associates, began operating independently in 2019 with a focus on strategy consulting for biopharma, medical device, digital health and diagnostic companies. With a highly collaborative approach, they have developed pragmatic solutions, grounded in data-driven insights, to give clients the tools they need to compete and win across the healthcare industry.

About BGB Group:

At BGB Group, the brightest minds in healthcare are merging science and creativity to deliver the best in specialized services including healthcare advertising, medical education, strategic consulting, and payer marketing. BGB seamlessly integrates medical expertise into each piece of business, bringing an unmatched level of insight, perspective, and scientific sophistication to every assignment, for every client.

To learn more about BGB Group, visit www.bgbgroup.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Amanda Eckel



aeckel@bgbgroup.com