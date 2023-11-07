Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Davey Award for Tourism Brand Strategy

Pittsburgh-based agency receives Davey Awards recognition for public relations

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beyond Spots & Dots has received international recognition from the 19th Annual Davey Awards for outstanding execution of a multi-layered tourism campaign. The advertising agency is credited by the Davey Awards as a 2023 Silver Award Winner in the Campaign-Brand Strategy category. This is Beyond Spots & Dots’ first Davey Awards win.





“This award serves as a testament to our team’s diligent efforts in serving our clients,” said Andreas Beck, CEO of Beyond Spots & Dots. “It can be a challenge to consistently produce work that stands out in today’s competitive market, but our outstanding team has recurrently managed to do just that. We are thrilled to receive this award and congratulate everyone involved.”

The Davey Awards is an international award that recognizes outstanding creative work from small teams worldwide. Award entries are judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed brand and media, interactive, advertising, and marketing firms including: Spotify, Majestyk, Big Spaceship, Nissan, Tinder, Conde Nast, Disney, Microsoft, GE Digital, JP Morgan, PGA Tour, Wired, and many others. In 2023, the 19th Annual Davey Awards received over 2,000 entries submitted for consideration by creative agencies, firms, in-house teams, and independent creators from around the world.

Beyond Spots & Dots was awarded the Silver Award for work done to generate traditional and earned media for a tourism and visitors bureau. This campaign consisted of a multi-layered public relations campaign on behalf of the client, which led to publications in several local newspapers, national news outlets such as the Associated Press and Yahoo! News, and a feature on the local TV news.

Learn more about how Beyond Spots & Dots can help put your business in front of consumers and generate bottom-line sales results at beyondspotsanddots.com.

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.

Contacts

Beyond Spots & Dots



[email protected]