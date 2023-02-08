Beyond Spots & Dots Recognized as Champion of Race and Culture Equality

2022 Gamechangers Progress Champion Awards highlight equality during Black History Month

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beyond Spots & Dots, a full-service marketing and advertising agency with offices in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH, and Baltimore, MD, has been named as a champion for race and culture equality. As the United States celebrates Black History Month, the 2022 Gamechangers Progress Champion Awards highlight industry leaders elevating the voices of all employees and striving to create a more inclusive environment.

“It is an incredible honor to be selected as a Progress Champion by the Gamechanger Awards,” Melanie Querry, President and Founder of Beyond Spots & Dots, said. “We are committed to making the workplace an inclusive environment that welcomes employees from all races and cultures. We continue to champion this cause as we celebrate Black History Month and throughout every month.”

The Gamechangers Progress Champion Awards highlight businesses and individuals making positive change in industries through common decency and encouraging others to follow in their footsteps. These champions serve as an inspiration to others for how they balance work and family life for the greater benefit of the community in which they do business. By honoring race equality heroes, the Gamechangers Progress Champion Awards seek to encourage other business leaders big or small to continue to foster an environment where all employees are valued and included.

Learn more about how Beyond Spots & Dots can help put your business in front of consumers and generate bottom-line sales results at beyondspotsanddots.com.

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.

Contacts

David Cross



Beyond Spots & Dots



pr@beyondspotsanddots.com