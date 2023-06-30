Beyond Marketing Exhibits at the Psychedelic Sciences MAPS Conference, the Largest Psychedelic Gathering in History

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Beyond Marketing team recently exhibited and sponsored the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) Psychedelic Sciences Conference, the largest psychedelic gathering in history. The event was held in Denver, CO, from June 19th to June 23rd, and it welcomed experts and enthusiasts from all around the world who discussed the benefits and potential challenges of psychedelics in healthcare, medicine and culture.









Founder and Executive Director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), Rick Doblin gave the opening speech on the roadmap for MDMA to gain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration by 2024 and be used clinically.

“The insights and breakthroughs shared at the conference demonstrated the tremendous potential of these substances to help individuals overcome mental health issues and transcend their current state of consciousness,” said Karan Narwal, MD, Beyond Marketing’s Medical and Education Director.

Beyond Marketing played an active role in connecting with conference-goers, including experts, representatives of other psychedelic therapy centers, and longtime clients, including Axis Integrated Mental Health’s Chris and Liesl Perez and MY Self Wellness’s Charles Patti and Christina Thomas.

“Beyond Marketing are subject matter experts in helping us grow and expand our business. We more than doubled our revenue in working with them over the past year,” said Chris Perez, the Executive Director of Axis Integrated Mental Health.

While Beyond Marketing’s primary focus is acting as a growth partner across three pillars: lead generation, business development training and CRM software, the team is active in promoting awareness and advocacy for mental health challenges, and as a company, they are a strong advocate for psychedelic therapies. Their services are tailored to provide support and awareness to mental health practitioners and individuals interested in exploring psychedelics like psilocybin, MDMA, and ketamine.

At the conference, Dr. Narwal had a chance to sit down with Matthew W. Johnson, Ph.D., of Johns Hopkins, one of the world’s most published scientists on the human effects of psychedelics. Dr. Johnson emphasized the importance of integrated therapy options as the usage of psychedelics have become a tool to help us perceive, process & regulate more effectively when it comes to trauma, mood disorders and other conditions. In addition, Dr. Johnson shared how we are starting to get a better idea of how psychedelics impact our understanding of neurophysiology and the way our brain communicates.

Dr. Narwal spoke highly of the meeting, “Dr. Johnson is an excellent source of knowledge regarding the latest research on these medicines. His work has been critical in advancing the study of psychedelics, and his insights have been invaluable in helping us understand their potential and their limitations.”

Other experts included Dr. Andrew Huberman, a leading neuroscientist and Principal Investigator at Stanford. Huberman discussed his experience with psychedelics and advocated for professional, safe distribution, and treatment.

Super Bowl MVP, Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Aubrey Marcus, Founder of Onnit, discussed their personal use of Ayahuasca. The discussion highlighted the growing awareness of athletes advocating for the use of psychedelics for increased performance.

Beyond Marketing continues to support growth and awareness efforts around the use of psychedelics. In fact, the Beyond Marketing Team made over 400 new contacts at the conference, from influencers in the space, to center owners looking to expand their business. By sponsoring leading-edge conferences such as the Psychedelic Sciences Conference by MAPS, Beyond Marketing is helping to advance the conversation and promote awareness around the promising benefits of these breakthrough treatments.

