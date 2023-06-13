Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience Opens at the Baird Center on October 13, 2023, to Commemorate the Centennial of the Tomb’s Discovery

Tickets Go on Sale June 15

“Beyond King Tut” Created in Partnership with the National Geographic Society

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#beyondkingtut—Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience, a new exhibition created in partnership with the National Geographic Society and produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, invites visitors to leave the modern world behind and experience an ancient time like never before. By harnessing projection mapping and new technologies to create stunning visual environments, the magic and mystery of Ancient Egypt will be brought to life in Milwaukee in an exhibition that opens at the Baird Center for a limited run beginning October 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale June 15, 2023 at www.beyondkingtut.com.

Commemorating the historic discovery of King Tut’s tomb 100 years ago, the experience brings the National Geographic archives to life through a beautifully constructed and thoroughly informative exhibition. The power of technology, combined with cinematic storytelling and soaring imagery, whisks visitors on an immersive journey exploring the mysterious golden boy-king’s life that ventures beyond the mask. Beyond King Tut goes beyond a traditional artifact display to fascinate guests—while ensuring that the artifacts from King Tut’s tomb remain in their country of origin.

The multi-gallery, multi-sensory exhibition is a magnificent, time-traveling adventure that makes guests feel as if they are actually in Ancient Egypt. With nine galleries to explore, Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience takes visitors on an epic journey through King Tut’s life—his rule as a child pharaoh, his family, the discovery of his tomb and the mysteries surrounding his early death, and his journey to the afterlife.

“When new technology meets the ancient world, visitors have an experience unlike anything before,” said Tony Luckett, VP, Business Development National Geographic Society. “Beyond King Tut is a ground-breaking immersive experience that presents historical facts and a fascinating story. Guests will experience the splendor of Ancient Egypt, with a multi-sensory journey.”

“Beyond King Tut brings the story of the boy king to a new generation in a whole new way,” said Beyond King Tut creative producer Mark Lach. “Visitors are captivated as they journey through the story of a young boy who became King. They discover the iconic king’s true story and the ongoing quest to uncover ancient secrets in the multi-gallery immersive experience from National Geographic.”

“The staff of the Baird Center is extremely proud to welcome this spectacular immersive experience into our building,” said Marty Brooks, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Center District. “Guests will enjoy our signature bold, proud, experience obsessed delivery of service, while being transported to Ancient Egypt. It will all culminate in yet another not to be missed experience in the heart of downtown Milwaukee at the Baird Center.”

TICKETS & INFO

The Baird Center is located at 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets are timed and dated, and advance purchase at www.beyondkingtut.com is strongly encouraged with sellouts expected. Prices start at $29.99 for adults and $23.99 for children ages 5-15. Package rates are available for families, seniors and groups. VIP Tickets include a flexible entry time, merchandise and a VR companion piece.

About Beyond King Tut

Beyond King Tut is the result of an unparalleled partnership from the fields of creative artistry, exploration and conservation in Egypt. Sharing a vision to be in the vanguard of immersive cultural content, this collaboration was produced by Paquin Entertainment Group and developed in partnership with Immersive and National Geographic Society.

About Paquin Entertainment Group

Established in 1985, Paquin Entertainment Group is a leading full-service North American arts and entertainment company with offices operating in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver, Nashville and San Diego. Paquin Entertainment Group is home to a diverse portfolio, including artist agency and management, film and television, theatrical production, brand partnership, and touring exhibitions. Since its inception, Paquin Entertainment Group’s core vision remains unchanged: to foster a creative culture that seeks and develops the world’s premier artists and productions. For more information visit paquinentertainment.com.

About the National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 15,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About the Baird Center

The Baird Center, located in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, is the hub of meeting and convention business in Wisconsin. The Baird Center is undergoing a $456 million expansion to double its size, allowing the convention center to host multiple events simultaneously and offer flexible space arrangements to meet various clients’ needs. The expansion will be completed in Q1 2024. For more information about the expansion, visit www.BuildingMore.com.

