Bevel Acquired by The Avenue Z Network to Build First Digital Communications Unicorn

Global Consultancy Provides CEO Advisory Services Across Strategic Communications, PR, and Marketing

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bevel, the top communications consultancy for tech and venture capital, today announced its acquisition by Avenue Z, founded by digital visionary Jeffrey Herzog, to build the first strategic communications unicorn. Herzog, previously founder of iCrossing, acquired by Hearst Media in 2010 for $450M, has a vision for the convergence of public relations and digital marketing with a singular focus on growth.





“In today’s fragmented digital ecosystem, building a category-leading brand requires integrated messages across platforms. By leveraging influential storytelling, digital media and data, we’ll drive brand visibility, build stakeholder engagement and provide clients with measured ROI,” said Herzog.

“I’m excited to work with Jeff Herzog to build the first digital communications unicorn,” said Jessica Schaefer, Founder and CEO of Bevel. “Our clients are demanding influencer relations, SEO, content marketing, video and social media services – 360° campaigns that drive influence and impact.”

“The capital, experience and team that Jeff brings building global firms will make our growth unstoppable,” Schaefer adds.

With a passion for shaping the future of technology through communications, Bevel was founded by venture-capital communications veteran Jessica Schaefer, looking to reimagine the role of public relations for companies on the cutting-edge. By leveraging her previous financial experience running communications for Point72, she launched a new business model that combines the power of influential storytelling with the analytical mindset of a start-up. Through the company’s results-driven and VC-like approach, Bevel has attracted a notable roster of clients, including: Acorns, Better.com, BlockTower Capital, Clocktower Technology Ventures, Dave.com, Greycroft, Public.com; RX3 Ventures, a consumer-focused investment fund backed by Aaron Rodgers; and, Sundance, the largest independent film festival globally, among others.

Bevel has historically excelled at advising private and public company CEOs on media affairs, reputation management and crisis communications. WIth new capabilities from Avenue Z, Bevel will now offer greater influence through Search & Social Media. The company is building its strategic advisory services to help accelerate the growth of start-ups from $20M in valuation with the goal of building them into multi-billion dollar category leaders.

Jessica Schaefer will join the board of The Avenue Z Network. Avenue Z is actively expanding and plans to acquire firms across digital marketing, branding, analytics and technology.

