Best’s Review Examines Artificial Intelligence Revolution in Joint Effort With AM Best TV

In a series of panel discussions, industry experts from many organizations discuss the best practices for integrating AI technology, identifying risk opportunities and handling potential regulatory issues. Sessions include “How AI Is Remaking Insurance Organizations,” “How AI Is Remaking the Insurance Workforce” and “What the AI Revolution Means for Insurance Prospects, Policyholders and Regulators.” Access the edited transcripts and more here.

Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. The complete content of Best’s Review is available here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

