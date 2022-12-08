Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMO–Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer.





Boone brings to Bespoke more than 25 years of experience in marketing strategy and execution. He has orchestrated launches and demand generation programs for more than 100 products, services and ventures generating billions of dollars in revenue and many multiples of enterprise value.

“We’re thrilled to have a marketing leader of Boone’s caliber join our team to shape our go-to-market initiatives and growth strategies,” said Eric Walczykowski, Bespoke’s Chief Executive Officer. “Boone brings key insights and experience to grow our business with new, high-impact services that will deliver great value to our private equity clients.”

Sequoia Capital, Goldman Sachs, Greylock, Bessemer Ventures and other top tier private capital investors have backed Boone’s companies in a range of sectors including software, telecommunications, cybersecurity, and networking.

Boone has led marketing, demand generation, branding, product management, services marketing, or alliances marketing programs for numerous successful companies including Avaya-acquisition Sipera, Sequoia start-up Syndesis, Subex, CoManage, and others. He has driven joint marketing programs and go-to-market initiatives with iconic industry leaders including Microsoft, IBM, GE, AT&T, Oracle, Comcast, Cisco, Ciena and Samsung.

He has been working with Bespoke over the past two years as a consultant to help the firm expand its service offerings and increase market awareness of its brand and unique value proposition.

“Bespoke Partners already has a highly respected and widely recognized brand as the premier leadership search and advisory partner for private equity firms and their portfolio companies,” said Boone. “My goal is to build on that incredible foundation, expand our service offerings to deliver even greater value to clients, and enable the company to grow to the next level. I’m delighted to be part of this amazing team.”

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is a leading firm focused exclusively on executive recruiting and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies.

More than 90% of the most active private equity software investors in the US have relied on Bespoke for leadership recruiting and advisory. Bespoke transformed leadership at portfolio companies achieving buyout transactions totaling more than $25 billion in 2021 alone.

Bespoke’s unique, data-driven services complete searches in typically half the industry average time with a 99% placement success rate.

The firm partners with more than 70 top tier private equity firms, providing human capital services that accelerate execution of value creation plans, cut the risk of mis-hiring, and empower leadership to achieve the investment thesis.

To learn more visit bespokepartners.com.

