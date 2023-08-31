Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Appoints Lori Lane as Interim Managing Broker for Buckhead Operations

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties (BHHSGA) announces the appointment of Lori Lane as Interim Managing Broker for the Buckhead operations. Lori Lane, a respected figure in the real estate community, will also continue as the President and Managing Broker of the highly successful New Homes Division and holds the position of Senior Vice President of Luxury and Global.





With an extensive track record in new home construction and luxury marketing, Lane has solidified her reputation as a powerhouse. Her vision and leadership have been pivotal in defining the standards of excellence in new home and luxury real estate sales and marketing. Under her guidance, the Luxury Collection saw an exceptional surge, registering a remarkable 395% increase in sales volume. Her unwavering commitment to innovation and client satisfaction played a pivotal role in positioning BHHSGA as a leader in the luxury real estate market.

“I am glad to lend my support and step into the role of interim broker for our Buckhead offices,” states Lane. “During this time, our New Homes Division will also find its home in Buckhead, assuring our clients of the continued exceptional service they have come to expect.”

“Lori’s new interim position is a testament to her outstanding leadership and contributions to our organization,” said DeAnn Golden, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “Her dedication to excellence, coupled with her remarkable achievements in the real estate industry, will undoubtedly drive our Buckhead and Luxury Collection division in Georgia to even greater heights. Lori’s ability to drive growth have been a consistent theme throughout her career along with an unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of support and service to our sales associates and clients.”

Supporting Lane in her new role is Sally Moore, Senior Vice President of Career Development and Essential Broker. With her 37 years of experience within the company, she is dedicated to the cultivation of professional growth, and she is a pivotal member of the agent training team. She brings to the table a distinct and invaluable skill set encompassing operations, transaction management, and staff oversight.

Mary Wargula, Senior Vice President of Brokerage Offices-Regional Manager, will further fortify the team as Buckhead’s Regional Manager. Drawing upon 45 years of expertise in the real estate sector, Wargula boasts an exceptional track record as the Managing Broker of the Alpharetta/North Fulton Branch, a role she has held for 25 years. Under her guidance, the branch flourished into one of the top-performing offices, a testament to her 30-year tenure and leadership skills.

