Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Launches New Luxury Development Listing

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce the listing of a newly constructed luxury condominium development, GARFIELD9, located on the border of Los Feliz in Hollywood. Exclusively represented by St. James + Canter + Associates, the development includes nine 2- or 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom units, all of which are currently available.









The new homes division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has a proven track record partnering with leading investors/builders to market and sell landmark developments. Led by Markus Canter, CEO of St. James + Canter + Associates, and Cristie St. James, President, the division has leveraged innovative marketing strategies to consistently break price-per-square-foot records across Southern California, representing and selling out major projects including Fourteen44, Hayworth8 and #5836.

“Our clients deserve the best, and many want to be able to hand the reins over to a team with experience taking care of all the details. We recognize that representing a new development is a multi-faceted process,” added Canter. “To that end, we offer experiential, in-person events, industry-leading public relations and press management, award-winning design and architectural expertise, and proprietary data gathering to support the sales pipeline.”

The new homes division manages each aspect of the sales process to provide clients with comprehensive, end-to-end representation. This includes leveraging the talents and capabilities of a large team of professionals, from operations, branding and marketing, to deal execution, transaction coordination, escrow, lending and title services.

The results speak for themselves, as Canter and his team have assisted their clients with more than 1,500 successful transactions over the past 35 years. Serving clients throughout six Southern California counties, they have amassed a career sales volume in excess of $1.5 billion. Aside from developing a variety of engaging marketing collateral and working to help revitalize existing projects, the new homes division also helps builder and investor clients evaluate the most effective way to generate the highest possible return, utilizing sustainable, eco-friendly materials and processes.

With a convenient, central location in the heart of the city, GARFIELD9 makes it possible to park the car for extended periods and easily connect with a variety of urban amenities, including the new Cara Hotel Restaurant and Bar, Levant Mediterranean, Bolt and Lazy Acres.

“In the past, finding a sophisticated, brand-new home with the highest quality materials, finishes and technology meant leaving the city for the suburbs. Now, there is no longer a need to compromise and luxury buyers can get the best of both worlds, since GARFIELD9 is really close to the many local restaurants, nightlife options and shops on Vermont and Hillhurst, Griffith Park, the Greek Theater and everything else that makes LA such a great place to live,” said Canter.

Each of the units feature engineered oak floors, LED lighting, gated underground parking and private terraces. The well-appointed contemporary interiors add to the appeal, with quartz counters, sleek designer kitchens, and luxe primary suites with walk-in showers.

For turnkey assistance with the marketing/sale of your next major development project, or help purchasing a brand new home in the heart of everything, call 310-704-4248 or email [email protected].

