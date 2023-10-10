Bemeir Collaborates with Aircall to Launch Integration for Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source

Retailers Now Have Access to Real-Time Customer Information During Phone Calls, Enhancing Customer Satisfaction and Service Efficiency





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adobecommerce—Bemeir, a leader in eCommerce and Web Development services is thrilled to launch the highly-anticipated integration between Aircall, Magento Open Source and Adobe Commerce, empowering customer service teams with a technically advanced communication framework.

By allowing brands using Aircall to directly connect their cloud-based phone system to their Magento Open Source or Adobe Commerce platform, Bemeir has enabled CX teams to better service their customers by placing information at their fingertips as soon as the phone rings. The Aircall Integration for Magento Open Source and Adobe Commerce seamlessly integrates with existing stores and their entire ordering history, without impacting performance.

As competition intensifies for retailers and B2B businesses, the ability to personalize, yet expeditiously handle customer service interactions becomes tantamount to their bottom line. At the moment an inbound or outbound call is placed, Aircall insight cards are displayed on the dialer. These insight cards contain valuable details about who is on the other end of the line, such as their Lifetime Value (LTV), historical number of orders, their last five orders with one-click links to the order in the store’s admin panel, and even their most recently ordered items and customer group.

This exciting new capability for Magento Open Source or Adobe Commerce merchants allows customer service teams to better anticipate questions, be more informed, and save valuable time in high volume call centers. Additionally, the integration offers native customization and extensibility, allowing display of specific retailer customer or order attributes.

“We like to think of this as a new form of eCommerce-centric Caller ID for brands. Creating innovative solutions that add value for merchants is something we are very passionate about at Bemeir. Our partner Aircall supported and shared our vision for bringing this integration to market,” said Maier Bianchi, founder and CEO of Bemeir. “Our role as the USA’s only official Hyvä partner has allowed us to bring about transformative eCommerce experiences with high-performance Hyvä themes and services. Now, this new integration allows Adobe Commerce and Magento merchants to flexibly display valuable and contextual information to their customer service teams, reducing friction in all telephonic customer service interactions.”

The Magento Open Source and Adobe Commerce integration with Aircall demarcates the next chapter of Bemeir’s proven track record of being a positive contributor to the Magento ecosystem and is available today for purchase.

About Bemeir

Bemeir, an Adobe Solutions Partner – Bronze and the sole official Hyvä partner in the USA, has been servicing the Magento ecosystem since 2014. With years of experience and multiple platform certifications, the Bemeir team treats retailer partners’ businesses as their own. Bemeir has worked with globally renowned brands such as K&N Engineering, Anatomie, Viewsonic, and Weedmaps to create their eCommerce experiences. Bemeir also specializes in Shopify Plus, BigCommerce, Shopware, and composable commerce web applications.

Contacts

212-401-1969



[email protected]