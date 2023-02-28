Behavox Quantum Provides Complete Coverage of Compliance Risks Across Energy and Mining Sectors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Behavox, the security software company using the application of Artificial Intelligence for monitoring of text and voice communications, announced today that its flagship product Behavox Quantum now provides complete coverage of compliance risks for Commodities across Energy and Mining.

With the increase in regulatory activity and fines targeting commodity trading firms, Behavox Quantum offers comprehensive coverage for risks like benchmark and index manipulation, abusive squeezes, including transmission capacity hoarding, ramping, among others.

Behavox focuses on providing its Commodity trading clients with an AI driven approach that has proven to be 40x more effective at detecting true positives than lexicon based solutions. All Commodities risk policies are tailored by subject matter experts to incorporate language specific to each domain.

“It’s great that Behavox provides core Market Abuse coverage but also understands our business as well.” Head of Compliance Communications Surveillance, Global Mining Company.

Having worked with leading Commodities trading institutions since 2017, Behavox has acquired a wealth of experience and expertise in the area as well as its customer base. “We found it imperative to build a dedicated set of Risk detection algorithms for our growing commodity trading clients base and to meet the increasing regulatory focus” said Nicolas Duke, Head of Subject Matter Expertise at Behavox.

Behavox in partnership with Glencore and its other commodities trading clients are hosting a dedicated roundtable in London on April 18th. The event will be dedicated to electronic communication surveillance in Commodities and will be moderated by Justin Nathan, Head of Surveillance at Glencore. If you would like to join us for this exclusive event, please register here.

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is a security software company that specializes in communication surveillance.

As a market leader in the application of Artificial Intelligence to monitoring of text and voice communications, Behavox’s software protects companies and their employees from bad actors engaged in illegal and malicious activities.

Compliance, surveillance, legal and SOC teams rely on Behavox software to reduce false positives and increase detection rate across a broad range of risks. There are many solutions to protect companies from outside risks; Behavox protects companies from inside risks.

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in Montreal and has offices in New York City, London, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.

More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com

