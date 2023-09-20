BeautyHealth to Initiate Stock Repurchase Program, Following Recent $100 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced it will initiate a stock repurchase program on September 26, 2023 via Rule 10b5-1. The action follows the recent authorization by the Company’s Board of Directors to repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock.





The extent to which the Company repurchases shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors as determined by the Company’s management. Purchases may be affected through one or more open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, transactions structured through investment banking institutions, or a combination of the foregoing. The Company expects to fund its share repurchases with existing cash on hand and is not obligated under the program to acquire any particular amount of stock. The Company can suspend or terminate the program at any time.

A previous announcement of the share repurchase authorization, dated September 12, 2023, incorrectly stated the trading plan would be implemented in Q3 2024. The Company corrected the date in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2023 and on its website to indicate the intention of management to implement the trading plan in Q3 2023.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful community of estheticians, partners, and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types in more than 90 countries. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/, and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding The Beauty Health Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside The Beauty Health Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Important factors that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: The Beauty Health Company’s ability to manage growth; The Beauty Health Company’s ability to execute its business plan; potential litigation involving The Beauty Health Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that The Beauty Health Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The Beauty Health Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investors: IR@beautyhealth.com

Press: press@beautyhealth.com