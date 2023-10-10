BeautyHealth Supports Next Generation of Estheticians with Hydrafacial School Partner Program

Emphasizes Company’s ongoing commitment to support estheticians, a profession expected to grow by +9% over 10 years

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced the Hydrafacial School Partner Program, designed to support and educate aspiring estheticians. The program introduces Hydrafacial’s groundbreaking skin health technology in the classrooms of accredited esthetic schools across the U.S. and emphasizes the Company’s ongoing commitment to estheticians, a fast-growing profession expected to accelerate +9% through 2032.1









Piloted first with select Paul Mitchell Schools and Aveda Institute locations, the Hydrafacial School Partner Program offers participating schools and their students progressive and enhanced training curriculums, special pricing on Hydrafacial delivery systems and consumables, access to continued education programs beyond graduation, and other special offers throughout the year.

“Estheticians have always been Hydrafacial’s no. 1 focus from day one. We are thrilled to expand the Hydrafacial School Partner Program just in time for National Esthetician Day and our annual Estipalooza celebration,” said BeautyHealth President and CEO Andrew Stanleick. “We recognize the role estheticians play as trusted ‘skinfluencers’ to their clients, and we will continue to offer innovative products, real-world skills training, and celebrations of estis and their confidence-building craft.”

“The Hydrafacial School Partner Program is a game-changer for the education of estheticians,” said Dallas-based Aveda Institute Director Jennifer Haack, an early adopter of the program. “By providing access to cutting-edge technology, training and resources, we are preparing our students with the knowledge and confidence they need to excel in their careers and the treatment room thanks to a more sophisticated understanding of the science of skin health, treatment modalities and ingredients.”

The Hydrafacial School Partner Program is a natural extension of Hydrafacial’s tradition of education. Known in the industry as a top educator of estheticians, Hydrafacial has trained more than 40,000 estheticians worldwide through its proprietary HFX, HFX Business and Hydrafacial Connect programs, which include modules on Hydrafacial treatment protocols and partner skincare brands, treatment room selling techniques, social media marketing tips and more.

The Hydrafacial School Partner Program announcement kicks off Hydrafacial’s week-long Estipalooza celebration, leading up to National Esthetician Day on Sunday, October 15. Throughout the week, Hydrafacial will engage with and celebrate estheticians at key events, on social media, and with a dedicated billboard spot running all week on the Nasdaq Tower in New York’s iconic Times Square.

Accredited esthetic schools interested in joining the Hydrafacial School Partner Program can learn more by visiting www.hydrafacial.com/schools.

1U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Occupational Outlook Handbook. Skincare Specialists.

About The Beauty Health Company



The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful community of estheticians, partners, and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types in more than 90 countries. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/, and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside The Beauty Health Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include The Beauty Health Company’s ability to execute its business plan, including its ability to sustain, maintain, and grow the Hydrafacial School Partner Program; the ability to continue to manufacture and produce innovative skincare products; the ability to successfully market its products and services; potential litigation involving The Beauty Health Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that The Beauty Health Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The Beauty Health Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

