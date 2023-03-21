beanz Magazine Launches Digital Campaign to Reach Children in At-Risk Communities Nationwide

WOODMERE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–beanz, the award-winning magazine bringing educational and inspirational content about science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) to children, adults and teachers, today announced a new digital media campaign to expand its reach among children in at-risk communities. The campaign will help significantly expand their current efforts donating free copies.

Published by Kids Code & Computer Science, Inc, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, beanz is a community of teachers, technologists, and writers who love the challenge of exploring technology in ways kids enjoy and understand.

“We’re excited to expand beanz magazine distribution to kids in at-risk communities around the country,” said Tim Slavin, Publisher. “Exposure to STEAM helps kids develop problem-solving skills, encourages creativity and collaboration, teaches technologies like coding, and helps prepare kids for the workforce and their adult lives,” he added. “It’s especially important for at-risk kids to learn these skills in a fun and interesting way through our magazine.”

As of today, donations will help expand beanz’ distribution to children in these areas. Donors will broaden access to STEAM education and digital literacy. The magazine currently donates copies directly to schools and through MagLiteracy.org which distributes free magazines throughout North America.

“Thanks to beanz we’re able to distribute the magazine to children at food banks, homeless shelters and battered women’s shelters around the country,” said John Mennell, Executive Director of MagLiteracy.org. “This adds to our distribution and increases the chances of children getting this important information and hopefully making a positive impact on their lives.”

For more information and to make a donation, visit https://KidsCodeCS.org/donate. If you’d like to apply to have your organization added to the distribution list, please send an email to hello@KidsCodeCS.org.

beanz is an award-winning magazine published by Kids Code & Computer Science, Inc, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit dedicated to inspiring kids with the endless opportunities of science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM). beanz is a quirky, fun and thoughtful way to expose readers to STEAM concepts, programming, and issues around technology use. We follow many of the Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA) curriculum guidelines. We make technology fun and easy to learn for kids ages 8+. There are no ads on beanz. We rely on subscriptions and donations.

