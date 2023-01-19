Beacon Announces Partnership with Manny Pacquiao

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beacon®, the revolutionary AI-augmented video communications platform, announced today a partnership with Manny Pacquiao and his charitable organization, the Manny Pacquiao Foundation.

BeaconMAX, the soon-to-be released, feature-rich version of the innovative Beacon platform that has nearly 700,000 users, will shock audiences with its startling suite of services that enhance communication to levels never experienced before. As part of the partnership, BeaconMAX will donate a percentage of revenue to the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, which was established to give communities a fighting chance, empower those less fortunate, and inspire hope around the world.

Manny Pacquiao, admired and adored worldwide, is widely considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time, earning an unprecedented eight division world championships and 12 world titles. He’s followed by nearly 30 million people on social media sites across the globe. Manny has personally donated more than a third of his career earnings to charity, as he understands from personal experience what it takes to overcome obstacles in life.

“We are honored to partner with Manny Pacquiao and his Foundation, as their goal to make a positive difference in the world aligns perfectly with ours,” states Beacon’s Founder and President, Angel Munoz.

“We are grateful to the Beacon team for their interest in, and commitment to, supporting the Foundation’s work of empowering underserved and vulnerable individuals and communities worldwide,” said Manny Pacquiao. “I am excited about our partnership, and look forward to working with Angel Munoz, his team, and the Beacon global community.”

About Beacon Technologies, Inc.

Beacon Technologies, Inc., launched in November 2020, is the owner of Beacon®, an AI-augmented communications platform; BeaconMAX® a next generation suite of communication services; BEAM™ a soon-to-launch revolutionary streaming service; and holds several patents on the proprietary technologies that power its user experiences. For more information, visit beaconx.com

About the Manny Pacquiao Foundation

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation seeks to empower communities and individuals through charitable support and messages of hope. Initiatives include housing projects, support for victims of human trafficking, and COVID-19 relief. For more information, or to donate, visit pacquiaofoundation.com.

Contacts

