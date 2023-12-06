Barnes & Noble Education Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Retail Segment Gross Comparable Store Sales Increased 3.6%

First Day® Complete Revenue Increased 52% to $136 Million

Consolidated GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations Increased 2.8% to $24.9 Million

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) from Continuing Operations Increased by $11.1 million or 28.3% to $50.3 Million

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today reported sales and earnings for the second quarter ended on October 28, 2023. Barnes & Noble Education is a highly seasonal business, and the second quarter includes the Fall rush period, which is historically the largest sales period for the Company.





“Our second quarter results demonstrate that the execution of our transformation initiatives is working. The accelerated adoptions of First Day Complete, our innovative equitable access program, and our ongoing operating efficiency and cost-reduction actions are benefiting our financial results. In the second quarter, even with 128 fewer stores than a year ago, we grew the top line, driven by a 3.6% increase in total retail Gross comparable stores sales. This sales growth combined with a $13.0 million reduction in selling and administrative expenses drove a 28% increase in consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to $50.3 million,” said Michael P. Huseby, Chief Executive Officer, BNED.

“The tremendous value proposition that First Day Complete provides for institutions, faculty and student outcomes, is driving rapid growth of our First Day models across colleges and universities. First Day Complete revenue grew 52% year-over-year driven by the addition of 46 institutions to the program and increased student participation rates within existing schools. Our results also benefited from our team’s commitment to operational efficiency and disciplined cost management. I’d like to thank all of BNED’s employees, in particular our store teams, for their agility, tireless efforts, and dedication to delivering excellent service to our students and institutions in a rapidly changing and dynamic environment. We believe the actions we have taken, and continue to take, position us to deliver more consistent, sustainable, and profitable growth in the near-term and years ahead.”

Financial Results for the Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024:

Consolidated second quarter GAAP sales of $610.4 million increased by $1.7 million, or 0.3%, compared to $608.6 million in the prior year period. The second quarter sales increase is primarily related to higher course material sales, primarily through the Company’s First Day programs.

programs. Consolidated second quarter GAAP gross profit of $136.2 million decreased by $1.9 million, or 1.4%, compared to $138.1 in the prior year period.

Consolidated second quarter selling and administrative expenses of $86.0 million decreased by $13.0 million, or 13.1%, compared to the prior year period.

Consolidated second quarter GAAP net income from continuing operations of $24.9 million increased by $0.7 million, or 2.8%, compared to a net income from continuing operations of $24.2 million in the prior year period. The increase in second quarter GAAP net income from continuing operations was due to decreases of $13.0 million in selling and administrative expenses, partially offset by increases of $5.8 million in interest expense, $4.0 million in restructuring expense, and a $1.9 million decrease in gross profit.

Consolidated second quarter non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings of $29.1 million increased by $4.7 million, or 19.2%, compared to $24.4 million in the prior year period.

Consolidated second quarter non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $50.3 million increased by $11.1 million, or 28.3%, compared to $39.2 million in the prior year period.

Operational Highlights for the Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024:

BNC First Day total revenue increased by $56 million, or 39%, to $199 million compared to $143 million during the prior year period.

total revenue increased by $56 million, or 39%, to $199 million compared to $143 million during the prior year period. First Day® Complete revenue grew by $46 million, or 52%, to $136 million, compared to $90 million in the prior year period.

revenue grew by $46 million, or 52%, to $136 million, compared to $90 million in the prior year period. 157 campus stores are utilizing First Day® Complete in the Fall of 2023 representing enrollment of approximately 800,000 undergraduate and post graduate students*, an increase of approximately 47% compared to Fall of 2022.

in the Fall of 2023 representing enrollment of approximately 800,000 undergraduate and post graduate students*, an increase of approximately 47% compared to Fall of 2022. 6 additional campus stores with total undergraduate student enrollment of approximately 13,500* to launch BNC’s First Day Complete model in the Spring Term.

model in the Spring Term. Total Retail segment gross comparable store sales increased by $22.9 million, or 3.6%, comprised of a 5.8% increase in course material gross comparable store sales, and a 1.7% decrease in general merchandise gross comparable store sales. For comparable store sales reporting purposes, logo general merchandise sales fulfilled by Lids and Fanatics are included on a gross basis.

Ended the quarter with 1,271 physical and virtual stores, a net decrease of 128 stores, as compared to the prior year period, as the Company continues its focus on winding down under-performing, less profitable stores and satellite locations.

*As reported by National Center for Education Statistics (NCES)

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

The Company has two reportable segments: Retail and Wholesale. Additionally, unallocated shared-service costs, which include various corporate level expenses and other governance functions, are not allocated to a specific reporting segment and are presented as “Corporate Services.” All material intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation.

Retail Segment Results

Second quarter Retail sales increased by $0.7 million, or 0.1%, to $599.3 million, as compared to the prior year period. Retail Gross Comparable Store Sales increased 3.6% for the quarter. Gross comparable course material sales increased 5.8% and gross comparable general merchandise decreased 1.7%. The increase in gross comparable course material product sales was due to growth from the Company’s First Day models, which increased by $56 million, or 39%, to $199 million, compared to $143 million in the prior year period.

Second quarter Retail gross profit decreased by $4.0 million, or 3.1%, to $125.5 million, or 20.9% of sales, from $129.5 million, or 21.6% of sales in the prior year period. The decline in gross profit was driven primarily by lower margin rates for course materials due to higher markdowns, including markdowns related to closed stores, an unfavorable sales mix due to the shift to digital course materials, and lower general merchandise sales, primarily from closed stores. These decreases in gross margin rates were partially offset by lower contract costs as a result of the shift to digital course materials and First Day models and the growth of higher-margin First Day Complete revenue.

Second quarter Retail selling and administrative expenses decreased by $12.9 million, or 14.3%, to $77.2 million from $90.1 million in the prior year period. This decrease was primarily due to the Company’s cost savings and productivity initiatives comprised of a $11.9 million reduction in comparable store payroll expense, new/closed store payroll expense and related store operating costs, a $4.1 million decrease in corporate payroll expense, infrastructure, and product development costs, partially offset by a $3.1 million increase in incentive plan compensation expense due to the reversal of the incentive accrual in the prior year.

Second quarter Retail non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $48.3 million, as compared to $39.4 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA increased by $8.9 million due to lower selling and administrative expenses, offset by lower gross profit.

Wholesale Segment Results (Before Intercompany Eliminations)

Wholesale second quarter sales decreased by $0.2 million, or 0.7% to $20.9 million from $21.1 million in the prior year period. The decrease is primarily due to higher returns and allowances of $0.3 million, partially offset by higher gross sales of $0.1 million compared to the prior year period.

Wholesale second quarter gross profit was $6.1 million, or 29.0% of sales, compared to $5.5 million, or 25.8% of sales, in the second quarter of 2023. Gross profit and the gross margin rate increased in the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower markdowns, lower product costs, and lower warehouse costs, partially offset by an increase in returns and allowances.

Second quarter Wholesale selling and administrative expenses decreased by $0.4 million, or 9.7%, to $3.5 million compared to $3.9 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to cost savings initiatives comprised of lower payroll expense of $0.5 million, partially offset by higher operating expenses of $0.1 million.

Wholesale non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $2.6 million, as compared to $1.6 million in the prior year. The increase in Wholesale non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is due to the higher gross margin and lower selling and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of October 28, 2023, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents was $15.0 million and total outstanding debt was $233.9 million, as compared to cash and cash equivalents of $17.3 million and total outstanding debt of $250.4 million in the prior year period.

Cash flows used in operating activities from continuing operations during the 26 weeks ended October 28, 2023 were $(47.2) million compared to cash flows provided by operating activities of $10.1 million during the 26 weeks ended October 29, 2022. This increase in cash flows used in operating activities from continuing operations of $57.3 million was primarily due to timing of payables due to higher accounts receivables related to our increased adoption of our BNC First Day equitable and inclusive access sales for Fall term; higher payments for interest expense; partially offset by higher payables due to delayed payments to vendors for inventory purchases and expenses, which were delayed due to lower borrowing base availability.

Given the growth of the Company’s BNC First Day programs, the timing of cash collection from the Company’s school partners may shift to periods subsequent to when the revenue is recognized. When a school adopts the Company’s BNC First Day equitable and inclusive access offerings, cash collection from the school generally occurs after the institution’s add/drop dates, which is later in the working capital cycle, particularly in the third quarter given the timing of the Spring Term and the quarterly reporting period, as compared to direct-to-student point-of-sale transactions where cash is generally collected during the point-of-sale transaction or within a few days from the credit card processor. As a higher percentage of the Company’s sales shift to BNC First Day equitable and inclusive access offerings, the Company is focused on efforts to better align the timing of its cash outflows to course material vendors with cash inflows collected from schools, including modifying payment terms in existing and future school contracts.

Strategic Review

As previously announced, the Board of Directors continues its ongoing review of a broad range of strategic alternatives available to the Company, including but not limited to potential capital raises, asset divestitures, a sale of the business, and pursuit of standalone growth plans. The Board has not set a timetable for the conclusion of this review, nor has it made any decisions related to any further actions at this time. There can be no assurance that the review will result in any transaction or other strategic change or outcome.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

The Company is maintaining its guidance for fiscal year 2024 consolidated non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations of approximately $40 million. The year-over-year increase is expected to be driven by growth in the Company’s Retail Segment, primarily due to growth in the Company’s BNC First Day programs, and the impact of the cost reduction actions the Company has executed and expects to continue to implement.

Conference Call

A conference call with Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. senior management will be webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 and can be accessed at the Barnes & Noble Education corporate website at investor.bned.com or www.bned.com.

Barnes & Noble Education expects to report fiscal year 2024 third quarter results in early March 2024.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and information relating to us and our business that are based on the beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. When used in this communication, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “forecasts,” “projections,” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events, the outcome of which is subject to certain risks, including, among others: the amount of our indebtedness and ability to comply with covenants applicable to current and /or any future debt financing; our ability to satisfy future capital and liquidity requirements; our ability to access the credit and capital markets at the times and in the amounts needed and on acceptable terms; our ability to maintain adequate liquidity levels to support ongoing inventory purchases and related vendor payments in a timely manner; our ability to attract and retain employees; the pace of equitable access adoption in the marketplace is slower than anticipated and our ability to successfully convert the majority of our institutions to our BNC First Day® equitable and inclusive access course material models or successfully compete with third parties that provide similar equitable and inclusive access solutions; the strategic objectives, successful integration, anticipated synergies, and/or other expected potential benefits of various strategic and restructuring initiatives, may not be fully realized or may take longer than expected; dependency on strategic relationships, such as with VitalSource Technologies, Inc. and the Fanatics Retail Group Fulfillment, LLC, Inc. (“Fanatics”) and Fanatics Lids College, Inc. D/B/A “Lids” (“Lids”) (collectively referred to herein as the “F/L Relationship”), and the potential for adverse operational and financial changes to these relationships, may adversely impact our business; non-renewal of managed bookstore, physical and/or online store contracts and higher-than-anticipated store closings; decisions by colleges and universities to outsource their physical and/or online bookstore operations or change the operation of their bookstores; general competitive conditions, including actions our competitors and content providers may take to grow their businesses; the risk of changes in price or in formats of course materials by publishers, which could negatively impact revenues and margin; changes to purchase or rental terms, payment terms, return policies, the discount or margin on products or other terms with our suppliers; product shortages, including decreases in the used textbook inventory supply associated with the implementation of publishers’ digital offerings and direct to student textbook consignment rental programs; work stoppages or increases in labor costs; possible increases in shipping rates or interruptions in shipping services; a decline in college enrollment or decreased funding available for students; decreased consumer demand for our products, low growth or declining sales; the general economic environment and consumer spending patterns; trends and challenges to our business and in the locations in which we have stores; risks associated with operation or performance of MBS Textbook Exchange, LLC’s point-of-sales systems that are sold to college bookstore customers; technological changes, including the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies for educational content; risks associated with counterfeit and piracy of digital and print materials; risks associated with data privacy, information security and intellectual property; disruptions to our information technology systems, infrastructure, data, supplier systems, and customer ordering and payment systems due to computer malware, viruses, hacking and phishing attacks, resulting in harm to our business and results of operations; disruption of or interference with third party web service providers and our own proprietary technology; risks associated with the impact that public health crises, epidemics, and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have on the overall demand for BNED products and services, our operations, the operations of our suppliers, service providers, and campus partners, and the effectiveness of our response to these risks; lingering impacts that public health crises may have on the ability of our suppliers to manufacture or source products, particularly from outside of the United States; changes in applicable domestic and international laws, rules or regulations, including, without limitation, U.S. tax reform, changes in tax rates, laws and regulations, as well as related guidance; changes in and enactment of applicable laws, or rules or regulations or changes in enforcement practices including, without limitation, with regard to consumer data privacy rights, which may restrict or prohibit our use of consumer personal information for texts, emails, interest based online advertising, or similar marketing and sales activities; adverse results from litigation, governmental investigations, tax-related proceedings, or audits; changes in accounting standards; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Part I – Item 1A in our Form 10-K for the year-ended April 29, 2023. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those described as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned. Subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements in this paragraph. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

On May 31, 2023, we completed the sale of these assets related to our DSS Segment. The results of operations related to the DSS Segment are included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations as “Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax.” The cash flows of the DSS Segment are also presented separately in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

We have two reportable segments: Retail and Wholesale as follows:

The Retail Segment operates 1,271 college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, comprised of 717 physical bookstores and 554 virtual bookstores. Our bookstores typically operate under agreements with the college, university, or K-12 schools to be the official bookstore and the exclusive seller of course materials and supplies, including physical and digital products. The majority of the physical campus bookstores have school-branded e-commerce websites which we operate independently or along with our merchant service providers, and which offer students access to affordable course materials and affinity products, including emblematic apparel and gifts. The Retail Segment offers our BNC First Day® equitable and inclusive access programs, consisting of First Day Complete and First Day, which provide faculty required course materials on or before the first day of class at a discounted rate, as compared to the total retail price for the same course materials if purchased separately. The BNC First Day discounted price is offered as a course fee or included in tuition. Additionally, the Retail Segment offers a suite of digital content and services to colleges and universities, including a variety of open educational resource-based courseware.

The Wholesale Segment is comprised of our wholesale textbook business and is one of the largest textbook wholesalers in the country. The Wholesale Segment centrally sources, sells, and distributes new and used textbooks to approximately 2,900 physical bookstores (including our Retail Segment’s 717 physical bookstores) and sources and distributes new and used textbooks to our 554 virtual bookstores. Additionally, the Wholesale Segment sells hardware and a software suite of applications that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to approximately 330 college bookstores.

Corporate Services represents unallocated shared-service costs which include corporate level expenses and other governance functions, including executive functions, such as accounting, legal, treasury, information technology, and human resources.

All material intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation.

BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 13 weeks ended 26 weeks ended October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 October 28, 2023 October 29, 2022 Sales: Product sales and other $ 569,698 $ 567,299 $ 822,348 $ 811,061 Rental income 40,681 41,334 52,192 52,246 Total sales 610,379 608,633 874,540 863,307 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense): Product and other cost of sales 451,953 447,551 658,967 639,955 Rental cost of sales 22,184 22,941 28,697 29,206 Total cost of sales 474,137 470,492 687,664 669,161 Gross profit 136,242 138,141 186,876 194,146 Selling and administrative expenses 85,961 98,954 163,437 189,295 Depreciation and amortization expense 10,175 10,256 20,428 21,152 Restructuring and other charges (a) 4,274 260 8,907 635 Operating income (loss) 35,832 28,671 (5,896 ) (16,936 ) Interest expense, net 10,664 4,886 18,918 8,754 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 25,168 23,785 (24,814 ) (25,690 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 314 (383 ) 303 464 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 24,854 $ 24,168 $ (25,117 ) $ (26,154 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax of $0, $83, $20, and $169, respectively $ (674 ) $ (2,024 ) $ (1,091 ) $ (4,409 ) Net income (loss) $ 24,180 $ 22,144 $ (26,208 ) $ (30,563 ) Earnings (loss) per share of common stock: Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ (0.48 ) $ (0.50 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.08 ) Total Basic Earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.42 $ (0.50 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – Basic 52,791 52,438 52,716 52,305 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ (0.48 ) $ (0.50 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.08 ) Total Diluted Earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.42 $ (0.50 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – Diluted 52,870 53,195 52,716 52,305 (a) For additional information, see the Notes in the Non-GAAP disclosure information of this Press Release.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Hunter Blankenbaker



Vice President



Corporate Communications & Investor Relations



908-991-2776



[email protected]

Read full story here