Barnes & Noble Education Announces the Sale of Its DSS Segment and Provides Certain Preliminary Fiscal Year 2023 Results

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today provided a business update and certain preliminary, unaudited financial results for the twelve months ended April 29, 2023.

Digital Student Solutions (“DSS”) Segment Sale Strengthens Financial Flexibility

The Company announced that it has closed on the sale of its DSS segment, which consists of the Student Brands and bartleby® products, to Learneo, a platform of productivity and learning businesses. Proceeds, net of certain transaction fees, severance costs, escrow, and other considerations, to BNED at closing were approximately $20 million.

“In a period of rapid change in the higher education market, scale and focus are key to driving profitable growth and the best possible experience for our institutions and students. The sale of DSS enables us to deepen our focus and capital allocation on accelerating our transition to our First Day® Complete (“FDC”) equitable access model and growing our general merchandise business,” said Michael P. Huseby, Chief Executive Officer, BNED. “The transaction also positions Student Brands and bartleby® for their next phase of growth. We are confident that DSS will continue to thrive by being part of Learneo’s platform of productivity and learning businesses with the size, scale and technical infrastructure to support its sustained success.”

Net cash proceeds from the sale will be used for debt repayment and will provide additional funds for working capital needs under the Company’s Credit Facility. Additionally, this transaction and cash proceeds satisfy the “liquidity raising milestone” requirements under the Company’s amended and extended Credit Facility Agreement executed on March 8, 2023.

The Company will report the DSS segment as discontinued operations for the year ending April 29, 2023. In Fiscal 2023, DSS segment unaudited non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is not expected to materially impact consolidated full year non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA.

Houlihan Lokey acted as financial adviser and Paul Hastings acted as legal adviser to BNED on this transaction.

Preliminary Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Update

The Company expects to report consolidated full year non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the range of $(10) million to $(5) million, compared to $(10.3) million in the prior year period. The Company’s fiscal 2023 non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is below its guidance due to lower than expected fourth quarter revenue and lower fourth quarter gross profits, which included a shift in the mix of buying patterns from physical textbooks to lower-margin digital course materials within the Company’s a la carte course material model.

“While fiscal 2023 did not meet our financial expectations, we believe the strategic actions taken throughout the year position BNED on the path to profitable growth,” said Huseby. “During the second half of fiscal 2023, we made substantial progress on our cost reduction initiatives to better align our overall expenses and resources with the secular trends of declining enrollment and the proliferation of digital course materials.

“We also made meaningful progress with our institutional partners to accelerate their transition to our FDC equitable access model. We expect to launch a significant number of new schools on the FDC model in the Fall of 2023 and remain confident about FDC’s contribution to BNED’s long-term profitable growth.”

Mr. Huseby continued, “As a result of the actions we’ve taken to lower our fixed costs, focus and simplify the business and accelerate the transition to the higher-margin, subscription-like FDC model, we expect to significantly improve adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2024 and we are positioned to consistently grow adjusted EBITDA over the next several years.”

The Company intends to provide its fiscal 2024 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA outlook, and additional updates on key strategic financial initiatives, when it reports its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and year-end results.

Balance Sheet Update

As of April 29, 2023, the Company’s unaudited cash and cash equivalents balance was approximately $24 million and total unaudited outstanding debt was $184 million resulting in net debt of approximately $160 million.

On May 24, 2023, the Company amended its existing credit agreement. The ABL Amendment amends the ABL Credit Agreement to (i) increase the applicable margin with respect to the interest rate under the ABL Credit Agreement to 3.75% per annum, in the case of interest accruing based on a Secured Overnight Financing Rate, and 2.75%, in the case of interest accruing based on an alternative base rate, in each case, without regard to a pricing grid, (ii) defer the reduction of advance rates by an amount equal to 500 basis points previously required on May 31, 2023 to September 1, 2023, (iii) require cash flow reporting and variance testing commencing June 3, 2023 and (iv) defer partial prepayment of the term loan from the DSS segment sale proceeds to September 1, 2023.

The Company is actively pursuing a refinancing of its debt under a new credit facility, or facilities, which, if obtained, will strengthen its capital structure, and provide additional balance sheet flexibility to execute BNED’s transition to its FDC equitable access model.

The results reported in this press release are preliminary and unaudited. The Company has not yet completed its annual financial close process for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year, and its independent auditors have not completed their audit of the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal 2023 full year. This update does not present all necessary information for an understanding of the Company’s results of operations for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter or full year. As the Company completes its annual financial close process and finalizes its financial statements for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year, and as its independent auditors complete their audit of the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal 2023 full year, it is possible the Company may identify items that require adjustments to the preliminary financial information set forth in this press release, and those changes could be material. The Company does not intend to update such financial information prior to the release of its final fourth quarter and full year financial results.

