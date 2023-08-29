Barnes & Noble Education and Sonoma State University Launch Seawolf Bundle, a First Day® Complete Program, to Enhance Student Outcomes

All Undergraduate Students Will Have Access to All Required Textbooks, Lab Manuals, Access Codes and Digital Materials Via a Highly Convenient Concierge-like Service on or Before the First Day of Class

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barnes and Noble College (BNC), a Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED) company and leading solutions provider for the education industry, announced today the launch of First Day® Complete at Sonoma State University. Barnes & Noble College (BNC), which manages BNED’s campus bookstores and associated school-branded e-commerce sites, will implement the Seawolf Bundle book program for the nearly 5,600 undergraduate students who will attend Sonoma State University in fall 2023.





With the launch of the Seawolf Bundle, all Sonoma State University undergraduate students will have access to all required textbooks, lab manuals, access codes and digital course materials by the first day of class, providing Sonoma State students with accessible, convenient and affordable learning materials.

By delivering all course materials via a highly convenient concierge service, Seawolf Bundle ensures students have access to all their required learning materials on or before the first day of class, allowing them to engage with course content from day one, making them better prepared and facilitating their academic success. The program offers faculty full academic freedom, allowing them to select course materials they think are best for their curriculum. Leveraging deep relationships with more than 6,000 publishers, BNC provides faculty with a one-stop, simplified course material adoption experience.

“We’re excited to partner with Sonoma State University,” said Jonathan Shar, President, Barnes & Noble College. “The Seawolf Bundle ensures students are prepared to begin learning on day one, driving greater student success while also offering a more affordable and convenient way for students to obtain their course materials. We support Sonoma State University’s commitment to educational access and excellence, and through this partnership, we will provide a wide range of academic solutions and a seamless retail experience to help drive success for Sonoma State students in the classroom and beyond.”

“Sonoma State University is thrilled to launch the Seawolf Bundle for our students. This transformational product will simplify course material purchasing and create a predictable, lower-cost option for our students,” said Neil Markley, Associate Vice President for Administration and Finance.

First Day Complete Equitable Access Model

BNC’s First Day Complete is a turnkey, customizable equitable access program that provides institutions with the capability to significantly improve student outcomes. First Day Complete seamlessly delivers a highly differentiated experience by providing greater access to physical and digital course materials — powered by advanced proprietary technology and systems designed to support equitable access.

Customization and Dedicated Implementation Teams

As the leader in equitable access, BNC has implemented First Day Complete on more campuses nationwide than any other bookstore provider. As a result, BNC has developed the most robust blueprint and the most experienced implementation teams to ensure a seamless and successful launch for each campus.

Barnes & Noble College operates more than 770 campus stores nationwide and will offer its First Day® Complete equitable access model through nearly 160 campus bookstores in fall 2023, impacting over 800,000 undergraduate and graduate students. For more information about Barnes & Noble College’s services and locations, visit http://www.bncollege.com.

