Baretz+Brunelle Expands Talent Intelligence, NewLaw Practices with Addition of Miranda Ganguly and Lindsay Perrault

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Baretz+Brunelle, a leading communications and business advisory firm to the legal industry, has added legal industry veterans to two of its new and growing service lines. Miranda Ganguly, a longtime legal recruiter, has joined B+B’s Talent Intelligence & Analytics practice, and Lindsay Perrault, a seasoned marketer in the legal tech space, has joined B+B’s NewLaw practice. They both join as directors.

“These hires are a response to significant demand for our expanded advisory services, and reflect our commitment to securing the best talent in the space,” said Spencer Baretz, co-founder of Baretz+Brunelle. “Given their experience, Miranda and Lindsay will be highly valuable resources for our clients on day one.”

Miranda Ganguly joins the Talent Intelligence & Analytics practice that B+B launched last year. Headed by Howard Rosenberg, a former senior executive at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and chief operating officer at Baker McKenzie, the practice helps law firms vet lateral hires through, among other offerings, military-grade intelligence reports on prospective lateral additions. Miranda brings more than 15 years of experience facilitating lateral transitions as a legal recruiter serving Am Law 200 firms and boutiques nationwide. She will advise clients on pre-hire intelligence as well as individual-attorney and practice-group acquisition strategies.

Lindsay Perrault joins B+B’s NewLaw practice, which it launched in 2020 to advise law firms, legal tech companies, and other legal service providers on ways to compete more effectively in the quickly transforming legal industry. Led by Brad Blickstein and Bea Seravello, the NewLaw practice has now grown to eight team members. Lindsay previously held senior marketing roles at Lighthouse, where she built account-based marketing programs; DiscoverReady; and Applied Discovery, where as a senior manager of global marketing, she helped the company transition from a division of LexisNexis to a private-equity owned standalone.

Lindsay will work from Washington State, and Miranda will work from B+B’s New York office.

About Baretz+Brunelle

Baretz+Brunelle is a leading advisory firm to sophisticated businesses operating in the new legal economy. We help law firms, alternative legal services providers, legal technology companies and corporate law departments tackle their biggest challenges and capture their greatest opportunities through communications and marketing support, strategic consulting, NewLaw services and talent intelligence and analytics. For more information, visit www.baretzbrunelle.com.

Contacts

Cari Brunelle



Baretz+Brunelle



302.540.5060 (office)



cbrunelle@baretzbrunelle.com