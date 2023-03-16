Baretz+Brunelle Adds Former Director of Communications at Paul Weiss

Xenia Kobylarz extends bench of senior industry advisors and continues B+B’s rapid growth

Baretz+Brunelle, a leading communications and business advisory firm to the legal industry, announces the addition of Xenia Kobylarz, the former director of communications at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. She joins B+B as a senior managing director in the firm's New York office.





“Xenia is one of the most capable, talented and well-connected communications professionals in the legal industry,” said Spencer Baretz, co-founder of Baretz+Brunelle. “She will be extremely valuable to our clients and play an integral role in B+B’s continued expansion.”

Over her more-than-20-year career in the legal industry, Kobylarz has held leadership roles at several of the world’s most prominent law firms, including Paul Weiss, King & Spalding and Ropes & Gray, all in the Am Law top 25. She also managed the communications function at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan and at two of the nation’s top class actions firms: Labaton Sucharow and Milberg. She is a former legal journalist, having reported for The American Lawyer and the Daily Journal, and for nearly four years, Xenia has served as the co-president of the Law Firm Media Professionals organization, the leading association for law firm communicators. Kobylarz received her bachelor’s degree from the University of the Philippines and her master’s from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

“As the buying and selling of sophisticated legal services becomes ever more competitive, we are seeing law firms and related businesses promote their stories to the market more aggressively than ever,” Baretz+Brunelle co-founder Cari Brunelle said. “We’re excited to bring Xenia’s senior-level experience to our clients and add her to our growing all-star team.” Kobylarz becomes the 35th full-time employee at Baretz+Brunelle, which has nearly tripled in size since its 2016 launch.

Since its founding, Baretz+Brunelle has responded to the increasing sophistication of law firm operations by assembling a roster of highly respected industry veterans who provide strategic guidance on communications and other vital business functions. The firm’s growth has only accelerated since the onset of the pandemic, as it has added service lines that complement its well-known expertise in communications, all headed by esteemed figures in the legal industry. Last year, it added a Talent Intelligence & Analytics practice that vets lateral hires, headed by Howard Rosenberg, a former senior executive at Debevoise & Plimpton and chief operating officer at Baker McKenzie. In addition, B+B added Jeff Berardi, the former chief marketing officer at K&L Gates, and formed its NewLaw practice, headed by industry oracle Brad Blickstein and Bea Seravello, who served in C-suite positions at multiple Am Law 100 firms.

