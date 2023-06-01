Bar-S Brings Social Media Stars Together to Turn Up the Heat with an Iconic ‘80s Hot Dog Music Video!

The Grillin’ Maidens Create this Summer’s Grillin’ Anthem with Parody Song “Bar-S Guy”

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BarSGuy–Bar-S is leveraging the power of influencers by creating the first-ever all-female ‘80s parody rock band comprised of some of social media’s most popular musicians. The Grillin’ Maidens came together to cover American glam metal band Warrant’s “Cherry Pie” in this summer’s grillin’ anthem, “Bar-S Guy”. The music video brings nostalgic elements of classic ‘80s “hair bands” to a backyard grillin’ party.





Grillin’ Maidens is made up of five musicians with micro to macro social media followings across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube including:

Co-lead singer Betty Maxwell was recently a 2022 American Idol contestant and Miss America 2016. Across social media, Betty is known as “that impressions girl” as she has gained popularity for her covers of iconic artists like Dolly Parton and Celine Dion, as well as Disney characters like Mulan and Elsa.

Co-lead singer Ashley Argota Torres is an American actress and singer who has carried notable roles across Nickelodeon, Netflix, and Freeform including True Jackson VP, Freeridge, and The Fosters. Most recently she has been in season five of All American.

Guitarist Sophie Lloyd is one of the most prolific guitarists on the world wide web. A true trailblazer, Sophie has amassed a following of millions from her catalogue of “shred” covers of popular rock and metal songs, her own original material and her time on the road as Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist.

Bassist Moa Munoz, who is currently the bassist for Olivia Rodrigo, has previously written and performed songs for brands like McDonald’s and Samsung.

Drummer Kennedy Jardine is a junior at Pepperdine University who grew a following of over two million on TikTok after teaching herself how to play drums during the pandemic in 2020.

“Bar-S Guy” was recorded in the legendary Sound Factory music studio in Los Angeles, where the bandmates met for the first time. Across the span of two days the band rehearsed, laid the track, and were transformed into glamorous ‘80s rock superstars to film the ultimate barbecue jam.

“When else do you get to partner with four other talented female artists to record a parody music video about grilling hot dogs, bacon, and chorizo?” said Betty Maxwell. “We all clicked immediately and were sad to see one another go when we were done filming. Since then we’ve all been wondering when we can get the band back together.”

As the third installment of the Iconic Summer Mashup campaign series, the brand wanted to expand on the nostalgic energy they infused into the previous parodies while continuing to leverage classic throwbacks that are instantly recognizable. With creative strategy orchestrated by Heart & Soul Marketing and Nickelodeon voice actor and director Ben Giroux at the helm of production, the over-the-top parody nature of the campaign series has earned the brand numerous awards including a Gold and Silver REGGIE and multiple Shorty awards (volume 1 and volume 2).

“I knew we needed to go bigger than ever to keep our fans singing, dancing, and of course grillin’ Bar-S,” said Jeff Gaunt, Bar-S Marketing Director. “Eighties rock holds a special place in the hearts and minds of our consumers, and I really love that we were able to build a band from TikTok stars who were all born well after the 1980s. It shows the real power of the music and song to capture the attention of different generations.”

To watch the music video and learn more about the Grillin’ Maidens, visit BarSGuy.com and follow @barsfoods on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

About Bar-S

For over 40 years, Bar-S has made it possible for American families to not have to sacrifice great taste in order to stay on budget. With unmatched variety and consistent quality, Bar-S is known for its hot dogs, lunch meat, bacon, sausage, and corn dogs, and since 2006, Bar-S has been America’s #1 selling hot dog.

Contacts

Lou Long



lou@heartandsoulmktg.com

(480) 296-8808