Balfour Beatty Communities Launches Electric Vehicle Charging Program to Enhance Military Housing

The Company has partnered with TRO Energy Solutions Inc. to introduce the pilot program at Naval Submarine Base New London and Vandenberg Space Force Base

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Balfour Beatty Communities (BBC), a national residential real estate investment and management company, announces the launch of an electric vehicle (EV) charging program that offers residents Level 2 in-home charging capabilities. The program is being offered through an agreement with TRO Energy Solutions Inc. (TROES), a national provider of EV-related services. Initial pilot program locations include Beacon Point Homes located at Naval Submarine Base New London in Connecticut, and Vandenberg Family Homes located at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.





“We are focused on delivering an exceptional living experience to our residents, and we’re seeing a growing number of EV owners in our communities,” said Chuck Parker, EVP, Military Housing Operations. “This new program with TROES allows us to offer residents a simple, easy-to-use solution for convenient in-home charging while supporting goals set forth by the Office of Secretary of Defense related to energy resilience and our own Company sustainability initiatives.”

“This pilot program is a win for all involved,” said Capt. Kenneth M. Curtin Jr., Commanding Officer of Naval Submarine Base New London. “I am delighted that our Nation’s first and finest submarine base was selected by Balfour Beatty Communities to be one of their first pilot locations for EV charging at home. Efforts that not only align with Federal and the Office of Secretary of Defense goals but also improve the quality of life for our sailors and their families.”

The in-home EV charging ports, installed and maintained by TROES, provide Level 2 charging with three available package options, allowing residents to select the EV charging plan that best meets their needs. The TROES Charge Time app delivers added convenience, streamlining account management, and other in-home charging features through a mobile device.

“We are excited our Airmen and Guardians will have the opportunity to obtain in-home high-speed Electric Vehicle (EV) charging via Balfour Beatty Communities partnership with TROES,” said Colonel Chris Sheffield, Vice Commander for Vandenberg Space Force Base. “Serving as a pilot location fulfills existing resident demands for EV charging and supports efforts to reach future Department of Defense and California emission goals.”

“We are pleased to be selected by Balfour Beatty Communities to offer this exciting amenity of EV charging solutions to support military personnel and their families who make so many sacrifices in the defense of our country. It is a privilege to offer practical and economical services that military families can depend upon to keep their EVs powered up and transition to sustainable energy,” said Edward DeVries, president of TRO Energy Solutions, Inc.

About Balfour Beatty Communities

Balfour Beatty Communities is an active owner and operator of residential real estate in the multifamily, student and military housing sectors across the United States. Since its inception, Balfour Beatty Communities has invested in nearly 100 properties representing more than $7.9 billion of gross asset value. Our broad in-house expertise includes decades of acquisition, development, finance, renovation, leasing and property/facility management experience. Leveraging this extensive expertise and a customer service-focused approach, Balfour Beatty Communities seeks to create value in its real estate projects while delivering exceptional living experiences. For more information, visit balfourbeattycommunities.com.

Balfour Beatty Communities is a subsidiary of Balfour Beatty Investments, Inc. and Balfour Beatty plc, a leading international infrastructure group.

About TRO Energy Solutions, Inc.

TRO Energy Solutions, Inc. delivers clean-energy services that support and promote electric vehicle (EV) usage, build EV infrastructure, and inspire confidence in the EV ecosystem. The ChargeTime app along with its Made in the USA/TAA compliant home charging products and economical services keep EV owners powered up. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, TROES is proud to support US military personnel with convenient in-home charging, community chargers, and dependable charging services.

Contacts

Balfour Beatty Communities Media:

Surabhi Verma



Director, Stakeholder Communication



Balfour Beatty Communities



267-887-0706



SVerma@bbcgrp.com