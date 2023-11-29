Backlight’s iconik Media Management Solution Integrates with Final Cut Pro, Providing a Faster, Streamlined Workflow for Video Production

Integration empowers Final Cut Pro users to search for media across any storage and bring it directly into their editing timeline





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeAreBacklight–Global media and entertainment technology company, Backlight, is making video creation workflows easier and faster with a new integration between its cloud-native media management and collaboration hub, iconik, and Apple’s Final Cut Pro (FCP). The integration aligns iconik’s flexible and accessible media management, search, and collaboration tools with Apple’s Final Cut Pro’s editing workflows.

The iconik x Final Cut Pro integration accelerates the creative process for video editors, making it easy for them to search their iconik media library and open assets on any storage in FCP for editing. Post-editing, their rendered projects can be easily returned to iconik for archival, collaboration, and reuse.

“With this integration, we’re extending iconik’s powerful and accessible search and retrieval tools and ‘bring your own storage’ capabilities to Final Cut Pro users,” said Mike Szumlinski, EVP of product for Backlight. “Editors using FCP can now spend more time editing and less time wrangling files because together iconik and Final Cut Pro present a fast, simple way to deliver media where it needs to be and to the people who need to see it.”

The iconik x Final Cut Pro integration mitigates several common video production pain points, delivering value, such as:

Locating & Importing Media: Iconik looks beyond file and folder names and offers more ways to find footage with rich metadata, time-based and AI-generated tags. As iconik can index any existing storage location, users can quickly locate assets wherever they live, be it on the cloud or on-premise, vastly reducing the time it takes to find the right assets.

Collaboration & Media Review: Iconik is not just for media management – it is a collaboration hub. Users can manage versions, comments, annotations, and approval status in the same place they manage their media. Managing feedback in a central place means responsive edits can happen quickly, and projects get over the finish line faster.

Fast access to media: Iconik indexes media across any storage in the cloud, presenting users with scannable proxy files that allow users to quickly preview and identify media. When they want to bring their selected assets into FCP for editing, there are no lengthy download times, egress fees, or transferring from file-sharing platforms that aren't optimized for video – users can choose to open their iconik media in FCP and start editing.

Streamlined Process: Iconik reduces the number of tools needed to manage media and collaboration. Users can easily export from the FCP share menu to iconik for a full-circle workflow between the platforms.

Iconik also offers an integration with Adobe Premiere Pro, empowering users to access, collaborate on, and manage their iconik assets via the native Adobe Panel.

Read the Backlight | iconik blog to learn more about how this integration works.

About Backlight



Backlight is a global media technology company that is dramatically improving every stage of the video and entertainment content lifecycle—from creation through monetization—with its award-winning, cloud-native SaaS products. Video-forward organizations partner with Backlight to solve their mission-critical business and operational challenges. Backlight’s product lines—iconik, cineSync, ftrack, celtx, Gem, Wildmoka and Zype—provide secure and efficient media management, narrative design, production tracking, creative collaboration, OTT, monetization and hyper-distribution. Backlight launched in 2021 and is backed by $200M in funding from growth-equity partner PSG.

For more information visit backlight.co.

