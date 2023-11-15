Backlight to Speak on the FAST Opportunity for Sport Franchises at SportsPro Madrid 2023

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeAreBacklight–Global media and entertainment technology company, Backlight, will headline a session about free ad-supported television (FAST) at the upcoming SportsPro Madrid summit. Backlight’s EVP of Customer Experience, Cristian Livadiotti will join panelists from Rakuten TV and Formula E for a discussion on how FAST will impact rights holders and advertisers in the future.





Two of Backlight’s leading solutions, Zype and Wildmoka, provide cloud-based OTT video streaming, content management, media production, hyperdistribution, and monetization software to world’s most innovative publishers and broadcasters. Cristian brings deep expertise to conversation having founded and led Wildmoka prior to its acquisition by Backlight in 2021.

The panel will explore range of topics focused on the FAST channel opportunity, including:

Why rights holders are implementing a FAST strategy

How the model differs from advertising-based video on demand (AVOD).

Best practices for organizations wanting to set up their own FAST channel.

Backlight at SportsPro Madrid 2023

Panel discussion The FAST opportunity in sport

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM · 29 min. (Europe/Madrid)

Studio 1

About Backlight

Backlight is a global media technology company that is dramatically improving every stage of the video and entertainment content lifecycle—from creation through monetization—with its award-winning, cloud-native SaaS products. Video-forward organizations partner with Backlight to solve their mission-critical business and operational challenges. Backlight’s product lines—iconik, cineSync, ftrack, celtx, Gem, Wildmoka and Zype—provide secure and efficient media management, narrative design, production tracking, creative collaboration, OTT, monetization and hyper-distribution. Backlight launched in 2021 and is backed by $200M in funding from growth-equity partner PSG.

For more information visit backlight.co.

