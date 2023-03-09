BackBay Communications Voted Best PR & Communications Agency in Europe by Private Equity Wire

BOSTON & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BackBay Communications, a leading public relations and integrated marketing firm focused on the financial services sector, today announced it has been named Best PR & Communications Agency in Europe by Private Equity Wire. BackBay accepted the award last night at the Private Equity Wire European Awards 2023 Gala event at the Reform Club in London.

The Private Equity Wire European Awards recognize excellence among private equity fund managers and service providers in Europe across a wide range of categories. Nominated service providers are based on a widespread survey of more than 100 GPs and other key industry participants. Voting for the awards is conducted via an online poll of the entire Private Equity Wire userbase, where participants are asked to make their choice among the shortlisted firms in each category.

“It is an honor to win this prestigious award,” said Bill Haynes, BackBay Founder & CEO. “Since our founding in 2005, we have been focused on serving the private equity industry and we have been fortunate to partner with so many exceptional private markets firms to help with communications initiatives that are critical to their success, supporting fundraising, deal sourcing, hiring and portfolio company growth. Thank you to Private Equity Wire, our clients and all who voted for us.”

BackBay Communications has worked with over 120 private markets clients since its founding in 2005. In 2022, BackBay promoted 132 deal announcements on behalf of private equity clients. BackBay has been ranked a top 10 public relations agency for private equity deal announcements in The Deal’s Power Rankings for the last 15 consecutive quarters. The firm was recognized by The Drawdown Awards in 2022 as Private Equity Marketing & Communications Firm of the Year. BackBay is ranked the #1 Boston-based financial services PR firm by O’Dwyer’s.

BackBay is comprised of four industry-focused groups, which in addition to Private Equity include Asset Management, Fintech, and Impact Investing & ESG. BackBay has significant experience and expertise in each of these financial services industries.

For more information on BackBay’s private equity experience and communications offerings please visit: https://www.backbaycommunications.com/private-equity/.

About BackBay Communications

BackBay Communications is an integrated public relations, content marketing, and digital agency focused on the financial services sector including private markets, asset and wealth management, financial technology, and Impact investing / ESG. BackBay works with clients to help them build their brands and drive new business. BackBay has offices in Boston and London and global agency partner relationships. For more information, please visit www.BackBayCommunications.com.

