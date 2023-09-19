B2B Marketing Exchange to Feature Digitalzone Talk on Account Based Marketing, September 19-20

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digitalzone, a leading B2B demand generation solutions provider, today announced that the B2B Marketing Exchange: Next-Level ABM virtual event will feature a talk from Drew Flowerday, Director of Digital Marketing at Digitalzone and Sarah Kleinman, Customer Success Team Lead at Digitalzone, on “Why Personalization is Critical for Account Based Marketing.” All attendees of the event will be able to watch a stream of the presentation between September 19-20 from the event website at https://b2bmarketing.exchange/.





As an industry leader in B2B marketing and demand generation, Digitalzone has consistently set new benchmarks, and this presence at the B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange further reinforces its commitment to driving innovation in Account Based Marketing.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the latest trends driving next generation of ABM, such as:

Creating Killer Content for the Entire Buying Group

Orchestrating Sales & Marketing Motions

Finding Alignment Across Teams

Actioning Intent and Signal Data

Transforming ABM Plans to Account-Based Experiences

Focusing on Quality Over Quantity

About Digitalzone

Digitalzone is a leading B2B marketing and demand gen company that specializes in creating demand for products and services through personalized and data-driven campaigns. Founded in 2013 with a global presence, Digitalzone leverages cutting-edge technology and proprietary tools to drive rapid growth for clients. As an independent publisher with complete in-house operations and delivery capabilities across its database containing over 105 million opt-in leads, the company has full control over the entire campaign process and a dedicated client team in place to ensure on-time delivery and overall success. Having delivered over 50,000 campaigns for some of the biggest companies worldwide, Digitalzone has a proven track record of driving growth for clients and continues to expand its footprint in the demand generation space. For more information, visit https://digitalzone.com.

