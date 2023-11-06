B2B IQ Unveils New Branding and Website

Bold new rebrand reflects the critical role of trusted data and intelligence as marketing teams lead the growth agenda





SAUSALITO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–B2B IQ unveiled its new company branding and website today. Officially merging Mach IQ under the B2B IQ brand, today’s news reflects the rapid shift to a digital and buyer-centric marketplace where purchasing cycles are long and complex, and sales teams can’t directly influence outcomes.

“Our new branding represents the next chapter for B2B IQ as we help clients adapt to a demanding digital-first buyer,” said Liam Blackwell, CEO of B2B IQ. “To win, service, and keep more customers, marketing and sales teams must meet buyers where they are by digitally engaging more accounts and buying groups across more touchpoints.”

Marketing-Led Growth Brings New Challenges and Opportunities

Over the past decade, B2B buying behavior has rapidly evolved, driven by digital transformation and easy access to information. As a result, today’s savvy B2B buyer expects relevant self-service and -directed digital experiences, mirroring those from the B2C world.

“The rapid shift to digital has put marketing-led growth under the microscope,” continued Blackwell. “Unfortunately, B2B marketers can’t succeed using yesterday’s playbooks. The B2B IQ brand reflects our proven methodology, which combines our deep understanding of complex B2B data and buyer behavior with practical human intelligence.”

Three core tenets support the B2B IQ brand promise include:

Access the most comprehensive global B2B database of 89m decision-makers from various industries from over 20 trusted sources. Extensive expertise in B2B buying behavior and a strategic understanding of the B2B decision-making process and program architecture. For every GTM program, the B2B IQ team of 270+ audience development analysts will build the most accurate and comprehensive universe of high-value prospects. High-fidelity activation services to drive growth at scale through lead origination, programmatic, and social programs.

About B2B IQ

As a trusted B2B intelligence consultancy and solutions provider, B2B IQ helps Global 1000 enterprises and their agencies fuel demand and growth. B2B marketing and revenue teams use B2B IQ to segment, engage, and convert high-value audiences across the buyer journey.

B2B IQ’s team of 270+ buyer behavior experts and data analysts serve as an extension of the marketing organization, infusing much-needed know-how in data quality and enrichment, audience development, insights and activation, and privacy compliance.

Since 2018, B2B IQ has delivered over $2B in pipeline for the top global B2B brands and agencies, including Google, Salesforce, Workday, Intel, Goldman Sachs, Merkle B2B, Just Global, and Transmission.

