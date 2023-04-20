AVI Systems Unveils New Brand and Visual Identity for Magenium, Its Microsoft Consulting Practice

New Magenium Logo Clearly Associates the Two Companies; Magenium Experience Center Scheduled to Open this Summer

MINNEAPOLIS & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AVI Systems, the largest global AV/UC systems integrator, today announced a new brand identity for its Magenium Solutions business, itself a global leader in Microsoft Teams deployments. The new brand identity takes effect immediately and will be seen across the www.magenium.com website and other related properties. The new logo design evolves the Magenium brand to remain strong on its own but be visually recognizable as part of the AVI Systems business.

“Our Microsoft consulting practice at Magenium has grown significantly in recent years,” said Jeff Stoebner, CEO at AVI Systems. “As the leader in Microsoft Teams Room deployments, we want to ensure that clients get premiere services from Magenium as well as the technology and support they expect from AVI Systems. This new brand solidified our approach in working together to deliver the services and technologies every modern workplace requires.”

Throughout its 16-year history as a Microsoft consulting firm, Magenium has built and maintained its brand as the business organizations choose when they need to modernize their technology. Magenium has enabled the marketplace to adopt the latest solutions from Microsoft, such as their Modern Workplace suite of applications that include Teams, Viva, SharePoint, OneDrive, Outlook, and much more.

“At Magenium, we pride ourselves on being able to deliver the best Microsoft solutions to our customers. By aligning ourselves more closely with our parent company, we believe the market will understand that our reach has evolved to deliver solutions to our customers globally,” said Tom Egan, Chief Technology Officer. “This next evolution of our business is an exciting time for everyone involved, and we can’t wait to share this excitement with our customers.”

This rebranding is the first in the company’s history and reflects both organizations’ desires to bring the brands into harmony and eliminate any confusion in the marketplace.

In addition to the new brand identity, Magenium will relocate to a new office and Experience Center in the Highland Landmark II building at 3025 Highland Parkway, in Downers Grove. Magenium’s new office will feature the latest in Microsoft Teams Room solutions and incorporates audiovisual technologies from leading manufacturers. The Experience Center serves as a destination where information technology professionals can see and test the latest in Teams Room, audiovisual and unified collaboration solutions designed for hybrid work. Magenium will occupy the facility this summer.

ABOUT MAGENIUM SOLUTIONS

We are a Microsoft Solutions Partner focused on Modern Work, Digital & App Innovation, Data & AI, and Infrastructure, putting us in the top 1% of all Microsoft partners. Our parent company AVI Systems is a world-class audiovisual technology organization with a global deployment footprint. For more information, visit: www.magenium.com

ABOUT AVI SYSTEMS

Organizations that value the power of visual communications trust AVI Systems to enable people and teams to communicate their critical ideas. As the largest global systems integrator, AVI Systems delivers solutions that accelerate decision-making, enable immersive digital experiences, and create human impact. For more information about AVI Systems, visit www.avisystems.com.

Contacts

Chuck Grothaus



612-770-0026



chuck.grothaus@avisystems.com