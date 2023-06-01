Automotive News Retail Director Joins The Presidio Group

Wilson takes on newly created role of Director of Research and Communications

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Presidio Group LLC (“Presidio”), an independent merchant banking firm focused on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and investments in the automotive retail and consumer mobility sectors, announced the addition of longtime automotive journalist and industry veteran Amy Wilson to its Atlanta-based team.

Wilson joins Presidio as Director of Research and Communications. Previously, she spent 30 years in journalism as a reporter and editor, including the last 23 years at industry trade publication Automotive News. Most recently at Automotive News, Wilson directed the publication’s automotive retail coverage, overseeing an award-winning team of editors and reporters covering dealers, mergers and acquisitions, finance and insurance and other topics.

Previously at Automotive News, Wilson covered multiple automakers, including Mercedes-Benz USA, Porsche Cars North America and Ford Motor Company. Early in her career, she covered automotive parts suppliers and other related subjects.

“We are thrilled to add Amy Wilson’s talents to our Presidio team,” Presidio CEO Brodie Cobb said. “She arrives to the group with an impeccable reputation, numerous relationships in automotive retail and a vast knowledge of the industry – from every angle. Her leadership in communications will allow Presidio to elevate its thought leadership to an incredibly high level.”

Wilson has won many regional and national journalism awards, including the Jesse H. Neal National Business Journalism Award for Best Story for her coverage of Ford dealership consolidation. The Neal Award is the highest award bestowed in the business-to-business publishing space in the United States.

Wilson began her career working at daily newspapers in Michigan after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Michigan State University.

“Amy Wilson is a professional in every sense of the word – from her storytelling to her understanding of complicated dealer issues,” said George Karolis, president of The Presidio Group. “We continue to build a team at Presidio that represents the most talented and knowledgeable people in the industry and are excited to welcome Amy to the Presidio family.”

About The Presidio Group LLC

The Presidio Group was founded in 1998 with the simple mission to relentlessly put the interests of our clients first. By steadfastly adhering to this philosophy, the firm has earned the trust of clients throughout the United States. During their careers, the professionals at Presidio have collectively done more than 215 transactions for more than $15 billion. It also publishes Presidio’s Where the Rubber Meets the Road, a leading source of information about the automotive retail landscape and the automotive retail M&A environment. The Presidio Group is based in Denver and Atlanta. Presidio Merchant Partners LLC is a subsidiary of The Presidio Group LLC and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Presidio, visit www.thepresidiogroup.com.

