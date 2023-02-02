Automated Financial Systems, Inc. to Sponsor and Join Panel in Bank Automation Summit US 2023 in March

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A proud sponsor of the Bank Automation Summit US 2023, March 2–3, 2023, Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS®) is pleased to announce the participation of John Dubil, Chief Technical Officer and Senior Vice President, AFS, in the Advanced Technology Track panel, “At the Core: Strategies for addressing legacy core systems.”

“AFS has always been focused on innovating commercial lending through forward-focused technology, and we are excited to share how AFS can help financial institutions modernize their systems through commercial lending automation with the attendees at the upcoming Bank Automation Summit,” said John, “personally, I am looking forward to participating in this panel with exceptional colleagues on the topic of how to address outdated legacy core systems, which I know is top of mind for clients when I speak with them.”

John will be joined by experts from BankUnited, TD Bank, and Arvest Bank for “At the Core: Strategies for addressing legacy systems” on Thursday, March 2 at 2:15 PM.

About Bank Automation Summit

The Summit will take place March 2–3, 2023 at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., and brings together U.S.-based industry experts to discuss banking automation and technology topics. The event will feature the brightest minds from across financial services on intelligent automation strategies and deployment. Set up in a casual environment, the Summit will host an exclusive audience with an intimate networking vibe. https://bankautomationsummit.com/

About AFS

AFS is the global leader in providing real-time, end-to-end lending solutions to the world’s top-tier institutions as well as regional and de novo clients. Solely dedicated to the financial industry, AFS is uniquely positioned to support our client’s business and technology transformation, evidenced by our solutions processing more than $3 trillion in small business, commercial, CRE, wealth management, and syndicated loans daily. AFS clients have achieved measurable results in customer expansion, revenue increases and efficiency gains that outpace their competition. AFS is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, with an office in Brussels, Belgium. For more information, please visit www.afsvision.com.

Contacts

Rene Baron Coady, AFS



Director of Marketing



rcoady@afsvision.com

+1 484 875 1120