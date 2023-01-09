Auto Manufacturer Websites Becoming More Important to Vehicle Shoppers, J.D. Power Finds

Land Rover Website Ranks Highest in Premium Segment; Jeep Ranks Highest in Mass Market Segment





TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As auto manufacturer websites become increasingly important to shoppers, overall satisfaction for manufacturer websites is also growing, up 11 points (on a 1,000-point scale) for the premium segment to 722 and 3 points for the mass market segment to 708 according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation StudySM —Winter, released today. When shoppers use certain tools, specifically the build and price, vehicle compare, 360° viewer and payment/lease calculator, the likelihood of the shopper to consider the brand increases by 11 percentage points.

“In today’s shopping environment, manufacturer websites must have a robust set of tools for shoppers to use,” said Jon Sundberg, director of digital solutions at J.D. Power. “Not only is it important to have the tools, they also need to be easily discoverable, well-designed and intuitive to use to significantly drive brand consideration.”

The J.D. Power U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation Study is a semiannual study that measures customer satisfaction of automotive manufacturer websites during the process of shopping for a new vehicle by examining four key measures (in order of importance): information/content; visual appeal; navigation; and speed.

Study Rankings

Land Rover ranks highest among premium manufacturer websites with a score of 749. BMW (742) ranks second and Infiniti (740) ranks third.

Jeep ranks highest among mass market manufacturer websites with a score of 727. Dodge (725) and Nissan (725) rank second in a tie. GMC (719) and Mazda (719) rank fourth in a tie.

The U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation Study, initially released in 1999, is based on responses from 10,487 new-vehicle shoppers who indicate they will be in the market for a new vehicle within the next 24 months. The study was fielded in October-November 2022.

