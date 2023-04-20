Aurora Payments Acquires NailSoft

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aurora Payments, LLC is thrilled to announce the acquisition of NailSoft, a complete salon management and point-of-sale system. Developed by former salon owner, Dat Nguyen, NailSoft fills a void for salon owners of all types by providing a comprehensive management system.

NailSoft is an all-in-one point-of-sale system suitable for all beauty-related businesses looking for a modern system with extensive automated functionality such as mobile interactive bookings, on-demand marketing, and mobile payment acceptance through a single platform.

The functionality of NailSoft is based on decades of salon experience and tailor made for salons of all types. It incorporates an easy payment experience for customers. Since 2005, ninety percent of salon transactions are completed with a payment card or credit card, so this is an important feature.

Aurora Payments has a large presence in the health and beauty care industry and NailSoft is a perfect complement to the merchant services already provided by Aurora to salons across America. The acquisition of NailSoft will expand Aurora’s service capabilities.

“Aligning vertical software with our payment platform is core to who Aurora is. NailSoft and Aurora have a tremendous opportunity to revolutionize how salons conduct business,” said Aurora Payments CEO Brian Goudie.

With the acquisition, NailSoft will be able to expand their distribution by leveraging Aurora’s full-service payment ecosystem and proprietary technology. NailSoft includes a variety of apps that are seamlessly connected to one another. This allows users to easily manage their salon business from any connected device. Users can switch between appointments, marketing, and payment screens, keeping all the data in one system.

About Aurora Payments



Aurora Payments is a payment technology company with offices in Tempe, AZ and Las Vegas, NV specializing in integrated solutions for small to medium sized businesses. Aurora has over 27,000 merchants in its portfolio processing $12B in annual volume. To learn more about Aurora Payments, visit https://risewithaurora.com. For media inquiries contact Jim Luff, Corporate Communications Manager at jim.luff@risewithaurora.com.

Contacts

Jim Luff, Corporate Communications Manager, Aurora Payments



(805) 910-1445



Jim.luff@risewithaurora.com