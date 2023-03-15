Audacy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Summary

  • Net revenues for the quarter were $342.0 million, down 0.8% compared to $344.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding political revenue, revenues for the quarter were down 4%
  • Digital revenues were $69.1 million, up 2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Total operating expenses for the quarter were $295.6 million, which includes a gain on sale of $34.5 million, compared to $292.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which included a gain on sale of $4.6 million
  • Cash operating expenses were up 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Operating income for the quarter was $46.4 million, compared to operating income of $52.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $37.1 million, compared to $66.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s liquidity was $144.8 million, up from $115.4 at September 30, 2022

Full Year Summary

  • Net revenues for the year were $1.25 billion, up 3% compared to $1.22 billion in 2021. Excluding political revenue, revenues for the year were up 2%
  • Digital revenues were $259.1 million, up 9% compared to 2021
  • Total operating expenses for the year were $1.33 billion, which includes a non-cash impairment charge of $180.5 million and a gain on sale of $47.7 million, compared to $1.12 billion in 2021, which included a gain on sale of $8.4 million
  • Cash operating expenses were up 6% compared to 2021
  • Operating loss for the year was $73.7 million, compared to operating income of $95.4 million in 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $137.9 million, compared to $165.7 million in 2021

David J. Field, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Having started 2022 on a great note with revenues up 14% in the first quarter, we ended the year with revenues down 0.8% in the fourth quarter as challenging ad market conditions persisted. For the full year, revenues were up 3%. Fourth quarter expenses grew 9% due to accelerated recognition of podcast expenses, but we anticipate that expenses will be up low single digits in the first quarter and fall below 2022 levels beginning in the second quarter.

We continue to vigorously execute our plan to navigate the storm and to position the company for recovery when business conditions improve. Our liquidity improved from $115 million at the end of September to $145 million at year end. With the sale earlier this month of $17 million of towers, we have now completed $73 million in non-strategic asset sales to bolster our liquidity and to support our continued compliance with our financial covenants.

We are making solid progress on our key growth drivers including our reinvented streaming audio platform, our national enterprise business development, our podcasting and digital marketing solutions businesses, and our promising ad tech and ad product roadmap.

Looking beyond the challenging current macro environment, Audacy has a strong and differentiated, scaled, competitive position in the dynamic and growing audio space and is deeply focused on continuing the work to capitalize on the opportunities and drive a healthy recovery.”

Recent Company Developments

  • Non-strategic Asset Sale. In February, the Company completed the sale of select tower assets for $17 million.
  • Amendment to Receivables Purchase Agreement. In January, the Company entered into an amendment to its Receivables Purchase Agreement that reduces the minimum liquidity the Company is required to maintain to $25 million and aligns the Company’s obligations to deliver audited annual financial statements under the Receivables Purchase Agreement to its obligations to deliver such financial statements under its Credit Agreement.

Earnings Conference Call and Company Information

Audacy will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast regarding the quarterly earnings release on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9208 or (201) 493-6784 five minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following conference name: Audacy, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Participants may also listen to a live webcast of the call by visiting https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1585970&tp_key=af70e5a4ce. Questions will only be taken from participants on the conference call.

A playback of the conference call will be available for one week by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and inputting the following ID: 13734676. A webcast replay of the conference will be available shortly after the call at the above link.

Additional information is available at www.audacyinc.com.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

Certain Definitions

All references to per share data, unless stated otherwise, are presented as per diluted share. All references to shares outstanding, unless stated otherwise, are presented to exclude unvested restricted stock units. All references to net debt are outstanding debt net of cash on hand.

Core Spot Revenues consist of local spot plus national spot advertising revenues less political spot advertising revenues.

Station Expenses consist of station operating expenses excluding non-cash compensation expense.

Corporate Expenses consist of corporate general and administrative expenses excluding non-cash compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted to exclude: income taxes (benefit); income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes or benefit; total other income or expense; net interest expense; depreciation and amortization; time brokerage agreement fees (income); non-cash compensation expense (which is otherwise included in station operating expenses and corporate G&A expenses); refinancing expenses; impairment loss, merger and acquisition costs, restructuring and integration costs, preferred stock dividends; COVID-19 related expenses/(recoveries); non-recurring expenses/recoveries otherwise included in corporate or station expenses; change in fair value of contingent consideration; (gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt; and (gain) loss on sale or disposal.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow consists of net income (loss): (i) plus depreciation and amortization; (gain) loss on sale or disposal; non-cash compensation expense (which is otherwise included in station operating expenses and corporate general and administrative expenses); impairment loss; merger and acquisition costs; restructuring and integration costs, (gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt; COVID-19 related expenses/(recoveries); other expense/(income); non-recurring expenses/recoveries otherwise included in corporate or station expenses; change in fair value of contingent consideration; income from discontinued operations (excluding income taxes or tax benefit); amortization of deferred financing costs and debt premium included in interest expense; refinancing expenses; income taxes (benefit); Adjusted Income Taxes Paid; and Net Capital Expenditures.

Net Capital Expenditures consists of capital expenditures, including amortizable intangibles, adjusted to subtract reimbursed tenant improvement allowances.

Adjusted Income Taxes Paid consist of income tax paid, adjusted to exclude taxes paid related to the gain/loss on sale or exchange of radio station assets; and taxes paid related to the gain/loss on the sale of redundant property.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

It is important to note that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Capital Expenditures and Adjusted Income Taxes Paid are not measures of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes that these measures are useful as a way to evaluate the Company and the means for Management to evaluate our performance and operations. Management believes that these measures are useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because they are widely used in the broadcast industry.

Certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are presented in this release. The adjustments include, among other items as defined above, gain/loss on sale of assets, derivative instruments, and investments; non-cash compensation expense, other income, impairment loss, merger and acquisition costs, other expenses related to refinancing, and gain/loss on early extinguishment of debt and non-recurring expenses recognized for restructuring charges or similar costs, including transition and integration costs. Management believes these adjusted non-GAAP measures provide useful information to Management and investors by excluding certain income, expenses and gains and losses that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating and financial results. Similarly, Management believes these adjusted measures are a useful performance measure because certain items included in the calculation of net income (loss) may either mask or exaggerate trends in the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Further, the reconciliations corresponding to these adjusted measures, by identifying the individual adjustments, provide a useful mechanism for investors to consider these adjusted measures with some or all of the identified adjustments.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures on an ongoing basis to help track and assess the Company’s financial performance. You, however, should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as substitutes for net income (loss), operating income, or any other measure for determining our operating performance that is calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. These non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. The accompanying financial tables provide reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure of all non-GAAP measures provided in this release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the NYSE’s minimum price condition within the applicable cure periods. Additional information and key risks applicable to these statements are described in the Company’s reports on Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K and other filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

AUDACY, INC.

FINANCIAL DATA

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

December 31,

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Revenues

$

341,961

$

344,732

$

1,253,664

$

1,219,404

 

Station Expenses

283,250

256,922

1,027,197

972,792

Station Expenses – Non-Cash Compensation

301

1,127

3,290

4,181

Corporate Expenses

22,527

19,914

91,345

84,658

Corporate Expenses – Non-Cash Compensation

1,083

2,027

5,039

8,753

Depreciation And Amortization

18,331

13,548

65,786

52,238

Other expenses

214

426

688

992

Impairment Loss

468

843

180,543

2,214

Restructuring Charges

3,890

1,452

10,008

5,671

Net Gain On Sale Or Disposal

(34,509)

(4,632)

(47,737)

(8,363)

Change In Fair Value of Contingent Consideration

(8,802)

Refinancing Expenses

372

845

Total Operating Expenses

 

295,555

291,999

1,327,357

1,123,981

Operating Income (Loss)

 

46,406

52,733

(73,693)

95,423

 

Net Interest Expense

31,378

25,027

107,491

91,511

Net (Gain) Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt

8,168

Other (Income) Expense

 

(238)

(446)

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

15,028

27,706

(180,946)

(3,810)

Income Taxes (Benefit)

 

2,878

6,296

(40,275)

(238)

Net Income (Loss)

$

12,150

$

21,410

$

(140,671)

$

(3,572)

 

Net Income (Loss) Per Share – Basic

$

0.09

$

0.16

$

(1.01)

$

(0.03)

 

Net Income (Loss) Per Share – Diluted

$

0.09

$

0.16

$

(1.01)

$

(0.03)

 

Dividends Declared And Paid Per Common Share

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

0.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Common Shares Outstanding – Basic

138,888

136,110

138,654

135,981

Weighted Common Shares Outstanding – Diluted

138,901

138,006

138,654

135,981

 

SUPPLEMENTAL BREAKDOWN OF REVENUE BY TYPE

Spot (local and national)

213,643

222,127

798,006

799,687

Digital (including podcasting)

69,111

68,079

259,135

237,824

Network

23,305

22,463

89,897

84,089

Sponsorships and Events

24,350

20,297

60,074

52,319

Other

11,552

11,766

46,552

45,485

$

341,961

$

344,732

$

1,253,664

$

1,219,404

Political

$

13,148

$

3,700

$

25,336

$

9,652

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

December 31,

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

SUPPLEMENTAL BREAKDOWN OF REVENUE BY FORMAT

Music

170,623

179,239

626,461

634,941

Sports

73,813

71,158

264,306

251,021

News/Talk

51,126

52,814

199,743

195,169

Non-format specific

46,399

41,521

163,155

138,273

$

341,961

$

344,732

$

1,253,664

$

1,219,404

 
 

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION

Net Capital Expenditures

$

8,280

$

37,340

$

80,821

$

76,607

Adjusted Income Taxes Paid (Refunded)

$

225

$

4

$

(14,554)

$

(300)

 

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

December 31,

 

December 31,

2022

 

2021

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

103,344

$

59,439

Senior Debt – Term B-2 Loan (Includes Current Portion)

$

632,415

$

632,415

Senior Debt – Revolver (Includes Current Portion)

$

180,000

$

97,727

Senior Secured Notes – 2027

$

460,000

$

470,000

Senior Secured Notes – 2029

$

540,000

$

540,000

Total Shareholders’ Equity

$

520,619

$

652,205

 

OTHER FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation Of GAAP Net Income (Loss) To Adjusted EBITDA and To Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Net Income (Loss)

$

12,150

$

21,410

$

(140,671)

$

(3,572)

Income Taxes (Benefit)

2,878

6,296

(40,275)

(238)

Net Interest Expense

31,378

25,027

107,491

91,511

Corporate Expenses – Non-Cash Compensation

1,083

2,027

5,039

8,753

Station Expenses – Non-Cash Compensation

301

1,127

3,290

4,181

Depreciation And Amortization

18,331

13,548

65,786

52,238

Other Expenses

214

426

836

992

Restructuring Charges

3,890

1,452

10,008

5,671

COVID-19 Related Expenses (Income)

104

(2,164)

584

(2,796)

Non-Recurring Expenses Otherwise Included in

Corporate Expenses

40

64

1,257

5,392

Liability Management Expenses

774

774

Impairment Loss

468

843

180,543

2,214

Contingent Consideration Accretion and

Remeasurements

433

(8,802)

1,117

Refinancing Expenses

372

845

Net (Gain) Loss On Early Extinguishment Of Debt

8,168

Other (Income) Expense

(238)

(446)

Net (Gain) Loss On Sale Or Disposal of Assets

 

(34,509)

(4,632)

(47,737)

(8,363)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

37,102

66,229

137,885

165,667

Net Interest Expense

(31,378)

(25,027)

(107,491)

(91,511)

Deferred Financing Costs Included In Interest

Expense

1,284

2,033

5,116

5,613

Amortization Debt Premium Included In Interest

Expense

(256)

(251)

(1,024)

(1,582)

Net Capital Expenditures

(8,280)

(37,340)

(80,821)

(76,607)

Adjusted Income Taxes (Paid) Refunded

(225)

(4)

14,554

300

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$

(1,753)

$

5,640

$

(31,781)

$

1,880

 

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Joseph Jaffoni, Jennifer Neuman, Norberto Aja
JCIR
(212) 835-2500
AUD@jcir.com

Audacy Contact:
Ashok Sinha
SVP and Head of Communications

(610) 822-0832

Ashok.Sinha@audacy.com

