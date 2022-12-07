ATX Networks Teams with AMT for Distribution of Visium SBB Security Adapter

Stocking and distribution deal provides MSOs and others with increased purchasing and inventory flexibility

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMT–ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, unveiled that Advanced Media Technologies (AMT), an innovation and performance leader among high-end broadband equipment suppliers, will be the distribution partner for ATX’s Visium™ Set-Back Box (SBB), a pocket-sized Pro:Idiom™-compatible adapter that enables hotels and other hospitality businesses to cost-efficiently revitalize end-user video experiences.

The agreement expands ATX’s longstanding relationship with AMT, which currently provides stocking and distribution services for ATX’s market-leading RF management and commercial services media gateway products. AMT will oversee the distribution of Visium SBBs to MSOs, systems integrators and other providers of services and equipment to commercial entities.

“Fast and reliable product fulfillment has never been more essential to meeting the end-to-end needs of our customers,” said Jess Zelaya, VP of Global Channel Sales at ATX. “By partnering with AMT, ATX is putting the timely delivery of this compact but powerful solution into the hands of one of the video service provider industry’s most trusted and experienced distribution experts.”

The Visium SBB is a competitively priced security adapter that brings world-class encryption and an Interactive Program Guide (IPG) to hospitality sites not equipped with commercial televisions. It plugs a gap in the commercial video services market by enabling hotels, hospitals and other non-residential environments to significantly improve the video experiences they deliver to guests and other end users without requiring the purchase of new and expensive televisions with built-in encryption capabilities.

Visium SBBs are managed via Visium Manager, a cloud-based server that enables service providers to efficiently and remotely manage, monitor and configure hundreds of thousands of end devices. The Visium SBB is also capable of acquiring a channel lineup and operating in offline mode in environments not conducive to remote management. The Visium SBB is the first solution of its type to include both Pro:Idiom support and an IPG, all while meeting the strict pricing requirements of commercial video service providers.

“AMT has been working side-by-side with ATX for nearly 10 years to deploy its market-leading UCrypt® bulk media gateways to thousands of hotels and other businesses,” said AMT CEO Tom McLaughlin. “The Visium SBB integrates seamlessly into our already extensive technology portfolio optimized for hotels, universities, retirement facilities, sports arenas and other business venues.”

In addition to handling the stocking and distribution of the Visium SBB, which is now in live deployments, AMT is providing frontline technical support for the security adapter and related software.

For more information, please visit www.atx.com.

About ATX Networks

ATX Networks is a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions. ATX’s market-leading and award-winning solutions are based on Agile Innovation design principles, enabling communications service providers to futureproof and evolve their networks in lockstep with market demand. ATX partners with the world’s most innovative cable, satellite, fixed telecom, wireless and media broadcast service providers to improve people’s lives by enabling affordable and reliable broadband connectivity and media content for everyone, everywhere. For further information, visit ATX at www.atx.com, and follow us on Twitter @ATXNetworksCorp.

About AMT

Advanced Media Technologies, Inc. (AMT) is the leader among CATV and High-End Broadband Electronic Equipment Providers. As a value-added reseller of high-performance products from numerous well-known manufacturers globally, AMT targets emerging technology applications with a complete line of RF and fiber distribution, video, data, OTT, IPTV, and HDTV products. AMT Professional Services provides expert technical support, including system design, digital headends, CMTS deployment, outside and inside plant. https://www.goamt.com/

