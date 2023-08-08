Attentive Ranks in Top 15 on 2023 Forbes Cloud 100

Conversational Commerce Leader Included for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud100—Attentive, the conversational commerce platform, has been named number 14 to the Forbes 2023 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.





“Attentive helps over 8,000 brands globally such as Wayfair, Urban Outfitters, GUESS turn browsers into buyers through hyper-personalized text messaging,” said Amit Jhawar, CEO at Attentive. “As the world’s #1 SMS platform, this recognition underscores our company’s continued commitment to drive revenue and increase engagement for our customers and partners.”

Over 70% of marketers shared that customer retention and acquisition are the highest priorities of 2023, according to Attentive’s SMS Marketing Benchmarks Report. The company’s enterprise grade platform helps marketers drive conversion by meeting consumers where they are through personalized conversational experiences. Also, now with Attentive AI, marketers can do more with less and deliver relevant marketing campaigns in a fraction of the time. On average, Attentive drives 19% of total online revenue for its customers.

Attentive’s inclusion on the list celebrates its continued momentum in 2023, which includes:

Powering more than two billion text messages each month between brands and their customers, double the amount from the previous year.

between brands and their customers, double the amount from the previous year. Launching Attentive AI™, an engine trained on the industry’s largest SMS marketing dataset, and the next generation of Concierge, Attentive’s two-way conversational platform.

Broadening its global presence with a new office in Australia. This marks the company’s first establishment in the Asia-Pacific region and its second regional office outside the U.S.

For the eighth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this crucial tech sector,” said Kenrick Cai, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. “This year’s companies had to react rapidly to AI’s sweeping impact while contending with a market pullback. Their resilience puts them in elite company. Congratulations to each of the 2023 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars who are showing early potential to one day join their ranks.”

“This year’s Cloud 100 list is one of the most dynamic in history. While the industry faced macro headwinds, the 2023 Cloud 100 winners displayed the innovation and resilience of the cloud economy and the combination of growth and efficiency that prove the power of the cloud business model. 95% of the honorees are forecasted to reach Centaur status — $100 million of annual recurring revenue — by the end of the year,” said Mary D’Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “It is further exciting to see so many honorees at the forefront of the AI revolution, which we believe will continue to transform the cloud and propel the next wave of growth for many of this year’s winners.”

The Forbes 2023 Cloud 100 is published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2023 issue of Forbes magazine.

