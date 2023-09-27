Attentive Ranks #6 World’s Best Software for 2023

Named in G2’s Annual Best Software Awards Among Trusted Brands as the Leader in SMS across SMB, Mid-Market, and Enterprise; Winner of Best Support, ROI, Performance & Fastest Implementation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Attentive, the conversational commerce platform, has been named number #6 on World’s Best Software for 2023 according to G2, joining the ranks of industry leading software solutions from the largest and most trusted global companies. The World’s Best Software awards are determined by G2 based on verified user reviews and publicly available market data. The awards are earned by companies across the globe that provide best-in-class products and experiences for their customers. This year, Attentive not only was named the #6 World’s Best Software, but also earned badges in the areas of Mobile Marketing Leader, Best Support, ROI, Highest Performance, Fastest Implementation and Most Loved.





“Being named a top Best Software by G2 is a testament to one of our core company values, ‘Champion the Customer’, as our success is defined by our customers’ success,” said Amit Jhawar, CEO at Attentive. “As the world’s #1 SMS platform, Attentive is committed to continue building industry-leading solutions and expert client support to drive the highest performing campaigns for our over 8,000 global customers to maximize their revenue.”

The company’s enterprise grade platform helps marketers drive conversion by meeting consumers where they are through personalized conversational experiences. Two-way SMS allows brands to build brand affinity and collect customer preferences. With Attentive AI, marketers can achieve the highest performing messages to personalize at an individual level, at scale. On average, Attentive drives 19% of total online revenue for its customers.

Attentive inclusion on the list celebrates its continued momentum in 2023, which includes:

Ranking #14 on 2023 Forbes Cloud 100, representing the best and brightest private companies in the tech sector.

Launching Attentive AI™, an engine trained on the industry’s largest SMS marketing dataset that won AI Breakthrough Awards, and the next generation of Concierge, Attentive’s two-way conversational platform.

Continuing to expand internationally with offices in Sydney, Australia and London, UK. Attentive is now able to offer its platform to customers across 20 countries in the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

Meeting over 300 customers at our global customer conference, Thread World Tour, held in nine cities across three countries to discuss the latest in AI innovations and ways to unlock new revenue opportunities.

About Attentive

Attentive® is the leader in conversational commerce, reinventing business-to-consumer communication. Our SMS-first software platform helps everyone from entrepreneurs to enterprises strengthen relationships with their consumers in a new way. Through two-way, real-time, personalized communications, we drive billions in e-commerce revenue and over 8,000 leading brands like CB2, GUESS, Supergoop, and Urban Outfitters rely on Attentive to deliver powerful commerce experiences.

To learn more about Attentive or to request a demo, visit www.attentive.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.

