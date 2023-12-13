Attentive Drives Strong Momentum with 80% of Customers Now Using Its AI Solutions

Hot Topic, ba&sh, and DIFF Eyewear Choose Attentive AI to Deliver 180% Increase in Revenue;



AI is a Force Multiplier In New Era of Marketing Intelligence

Over 6,300 businesses have used Attentive AI since its launch in March 2023

With Attentive AI, top brands are seeing 160% more conversions and 114% more clicks compared to manual messages

During Cyber Week, brands working with Attentive sent 218 million AI-driven messages

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Attentive, the world’s #1 conversational marketing platform, announced its continued momentum behind its AI strategy. Since officially launching its first AI solutions in March 2023, already 80% of Attentive customers are using AI, including Hot Topic, ba&sh, and DIFF Eyewear.





Tailored-made for marketers, Attentive AI is trained on the industry’s largest SMS marketing dataset—over 2 trillion data points from 78+ billion messages across 70+ verticals for the highest performance outcomes. By using Attentive AI, early results show that top brands are driving up to 180% more online revenue and seeing 160% more conversion with relevant, hyper-personalized messages to better engage their customers.

“ We are excited about the momentum we are seeing around our AI offerings and we’re just getting started,” said Amit Jhawar, CEO of Attentive. “ The last twelve months have been some of the most dynamic we’ve ever seen in technology, but they’ve only set the stage for the innovation that’s yet to come. We’re thrilled to be leading the way on this journey in partnership with our customers as we continue to introduce new products in the coming months.”

Early Customer Praise for our Next Generation Attentive AI

Earlier this year, Attentive AI first launched with AI copy assistant, image generator, and automated campaigns. The company also released the next generation of Attentive Concierge™, powered by AI, to deliver hyper-relevant and contextual responses to customer prompts. These early offerings represented the beginning of Attentive’s investment in next-generation AI tools for marketers. Since then, beta customers are actively testing new, groundbreaking products that are powered by Attentive AI, and are seeing impactful results. During Cyber Week, brands working with Attentive sent 218 million AI-driven messages and AI Concierge conversations delivered a 2.4x higher purchase rate.

The early reaction from customers is bringing praise for what’s to come:

“ At Hot Topic, our goal is to talk to our customers at a personal level. Attentive AI is like having a digital thought partner in the room that helps us take our marketing to an elevated level, mirroring the face-to-face interactions of an in-store experience. Using Attentive AI also gives us time back in the day to really think about our marketing strategies and analyze the results,” said Faith Bukauskas, Email Marketing Manager of Hot Topic.

“ Take advantage of Attentive’s product innovation. With Attentive’s Automated Campaigns, we not only saved invaluable time, but also unlocked untapped streams of revenue,” said Steve Lamb, VP of eCommerce and Growth Marketing of DIFF Eyewear.

Learn more about Attentive AI and sign up for our waitlist here.

About Attentive

Attentive® is the world’s #1 conversational marketing platform, designed to optimize message performance through 1:1 SMS and email interactions. Infusing intelligence at every stage of the consumer’s purchasing journey, Attentive empowers businesses to achieve hyper-personalized communication with their customers on a large scale. Leveraging AI-powered tools, a mobile-first approach, two-way conversations, and enterprise-grade technology, Attentive drives billions in online revenue for brands around the globe. Trusted by over 8,000 leading brands such as CB2, GUESS, Urban Outfitters, and Pura Vida, Attentive is the go-to solution for delivering powerful commerce experiences for users with the brands they love.

To learn more about Attentive or to request a demo, visit www.attentive.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), or Instagram.

Contacts

Annie Lee



[email protected]