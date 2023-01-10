Attentive Announces Attentive SMS Marketing for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, The World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Attentive’s customers can now benefit from highly personalized and targeted experiences for brands when connecting Salesforce with Attentive

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Attentive, the conversational commerce platform, announced it has launched Attentive SMS for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering brands to personalize every SMS message and drive higher conversions with their e-commerce data. This new integration complements Attentive’s existing integrations with Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud, allowing 500+ joint customers to connect via SMS throughout the entire customer lifecycle.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, Attentive SMS Marketing for Salesforce Commerce is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=d3f51f53-f74c-4ff3-a524-83274b5e22be&channel=recommended&tab=e.

Attentive SMS Marketing for Salesforce Commerce Cloud



As consumers’ expectations for personalized experiences continue to grow, it is critical for brands to tap into data to power their marketing strategy. With Attentive’s new integration for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, brands can easily sync customer, product, and behavioral data, enabling them to send high-performing, triggered SMS messages, such as back-in-stock, low inventory, and price drop—driving faster omnichannel growth. Brands can also easily segment their customers and personalize their messages using their Commerce Cloud data to increase ROI.

Attentive’s integrations across the Salesforce Customer 360 delight customers at every step of the lifecycle. Brands can also connect Attentive to Salesforce Marketing Cloud to orchestrate campaigns across SMS and email as well as Salesforce Service Cloud to provide seamless customer support.

Scheels, a joint customer of Attentive and Salesforce, is leveraging both platforms to engage e-commerce customers with targeted messaging based on their interests while simultaneously driving in-store traffic. “Attentive has been an exceptional partner, and our SMS program has become a significant marketing channel,” said Nathan Enderle, e-commerce Analytics Leader at Scheels. “Their integrations with Salesforce allow us to use all of our data to create more personalized SMS campaigns, as well as orchestrate our multi-channel marketing. With the launch of the Salesforce Commerce Cloud integration, we’re excited to use more detailed product and customer data to create even richer customer experiences.”

Comments on the News

“Attentive’s integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud will empower any multichannel marketer to build a 360 view of their customer,” said Brian Malkerson, Chief Revenue Officer, Attentive. “This new solution complements our existing integrations with Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Service Cloud and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to drive significant ROI for our mutual customers via SMS.”

“Attentive SMS for Commerce Cloud is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by offering multi-cloud integrations with Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud, and now Commerce Cloud,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

About Salesforce AppExchange



Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs, and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook:http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of Attentive: @AttentiveHQ

Follow Attentive on Twitter: @attentiveHQ

Salesforce, AppExchange, Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Attentive



Attentive® is the leader in conversational commerce, reinventing business-to-consumer communication. Our SMS-first software platform helps everyone from entrepreneurs to enterprises strengthen relationships with their consumers in a new way. Through two-way, real-time, personalized communications, we drive billions in e-commerce revenue, and over 8,000 leading brands like CB2, Pura Vida, Urban Outfitters, and Jack in the Box rely on Attentive to deliver powerful commerce experiences.

To learn more about Attentive or request a demo, visit www.attentive.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.

Contacts

Media:

Annie Lee

Attentive

press@attentive.com