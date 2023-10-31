Attention Engaged Couples: Score Wedding Day Makeup Services from Celebrity Makeup Artist Alexx Mayo on The Knot Vendor Marketplace

Alexx Mayo is the Newest Pro Launching from The Knot Drops, an Exclusive Opportunity for Couples to Win the Chance to Work With A-List Experts for their Wedding

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Knot, a digital wedding planning authority and one of the largest Vendor Marketplaces in the US, announces the third installment of The Knot Drops. Launching exclusively on The Knot Vendor Marketplace, the campaign allows one lucky couple to win the opportunity to work with celebrity makeup artist and cover star of The Knot Magazine 2023 Fall Issue Alexx Mayo for their wedding. Widely renowned for his work with A-list celebrities, Mayo has years of experience creating iconic looks for Hollywood’s biggest stars. His recent feature in The Knot Magazine highlights his expertise in makeup artistry with a focus on inclusivity within the beauty industry. The Knot Drops featuring Alexx Mayo launches on November 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET.





The winner of the Alexx Mayo drop will receive two complimentary, in-person makeup sessions: one prewedding trial and makeup on the day of the wedding. During the first session, Alexx will get to know the winner’s style, preferences, personality and wedding day attire. In the second session, he will travel to the wedding location to personally style the winner’s beauty on their wedding day. The Knot will cover all costs associated with Alexx’s sessions.

The Knot Drops is an exclusive offering only available on The Knot, bringing once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for engaged couples to add celebrity professionals to their wedding vendor team. The Knot will drop acclaimed artists into its Vendor Marketplace, offering to-be-weds a limited-time chance to win A-list services. The campaign kicked off with celebrity fashion stylist Maeve Reilly in August, followed by hairstylist Kim Kimble in September, and continues with Alexx Mayo this month.

“Hollywood stars and engaged couples alike love working with Alexx Mayo for good reason: He’s a creative genius. Alexx sees beauty as an art and a way to express oneself, always showcasing a client’s natural beauty, while prioritizing their values and needs,” said Kiara Kempski, Vice President of Global Consumer and Vendor Marketing at The Knot. “Alexx’s professionalism and expertise is unmatched, and exemplifies the benefit of hiring wedding day pros: the guarantee of solution-oriented experts who have the couple’s best interest at heart. We are ecstatic to offer the chance to work with Alexx through The Knot Drops and provide access to other trusted wedding professionals through The Knot Vendor Marketplace.”

“Whether it’s a Hollywood photo shoot or a walk down the aisle, I want all clients to not only feel comfortable, but be the best version of themselves for their biggest moments,” said Mayo. “I love working with couples of all backgrounds and creating authentic, personalized looks for each. I could not be more excited to partner with The Knot to help create an unforgettable experience for one lucky winner.”

On The Knot Vendor Marketplace, couples can search, compare and contact wedding venues and professionals all in one place. Each vendor storefront features insightful reviews, real wedding photos, and details about the vendor and their services. Intuitive filtering options and personalized recommendations help couples find the most relevant vendors based on their unique criteria, and The Knot Vendor Manager keeps all of their vendor communications organized and on track throughout the planning process. From planners and florists to professional officiants and DJs, couples can turn to The Knot Vendor Marketplace to find their dream wedding team.

The Knot Drops featuring Alexx Mayo opens November 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET and concludes on November 15, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET. The winner’s wedding must take place between December 1, 2023, and November 1, 2024. The winner will be notified on or around November 29, 2023. To submit an entry for The Knot Drops with Alexx Mayo, please visit TheKnot.com/drops.

Read the full rules and regulations of The Knot Drops here.

About Alexx Mayo

Celebrity makeup artist Alexx Mayo is known for incorporating bright colors and dimension into his work, whether his clients are on stage or off. Alexx has worked with renowned artists like Adut Akech, Mariah Carey, Ming Lee Simmons, JoJo and Tinashe—just to name a few. His work has been featured among the pages of Vogue, WWD, L’Officiel, Coveteur, Billboard, Variety, Rolling Stone, Marie Claire, Sports Illustrated and more.

About The Knot

The Knot is a leading wedding Vendor Marketplace that connects couples with more than 200,000 local wedding professionals and offers a comprehensive suite of planning tools that includes personalized wedding websites, invitations and registry services that make planning easier to help couples enjoy the experience. The most trusted authority on wedding planning, The Knot reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through TheKnot.com; the #1 wedding planning app on iOS and Android, The Knot Wedding Planner; The Knot national wedding magazine; and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s authentic to them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: @TheKnot on TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest and Threads and Facebook.com/TheKnot.

Contacts

MEDIA



Kayla Spector



PR Specialist



[email protected]