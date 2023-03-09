Atrium Appoints Chief Marketing Officer to Join Its Executive Team and Accelerate Market Expansion

Contingent workforce management industry veteran Brad Martin joins Atrium to drive customer acquisition, portfolio growth, and market presence.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atrium, a leading extended workforce management and talent solutions company, has announced that Brad Martin has joined the company’s Executive team as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to help drive growth and customer acquisition. Brad is a contingent workforce industry veteran with over two decades of experience leading and executing global marketing strategies at scale.

“Building on more than 25 years of success, Atrium has entered another exciting growth phase as we continue to evolve our service offerings and enter into new enterprise markets,” said Rebecca Cenni-Leventhal, CEO and founder of Atrium. “We are thrilled to have Brad join our executive team and leverage his deep industry expertise and experience developing world-class marketing organizations built to accelerate growth and increase market presence.”

Before joining Atrium, Martin’s career included multiple executive marketing leadership positions at several of the largest staffing, VMS, MSP, and contingent workforce management organizations in the industry. Most recently, Martin was Chief Marketing Officer at ZERO Systems, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing & Chief Content Officer at PRO Unlimited (now Magnit), and held numerous roles at Beeline and Adecco Group. In his new role at Atrium, Martin will lead the global marketing strategy and organization across all marketing disciplines.

“Atrium is an incredible company, serving some of the largest brands in the world with highly-customized extended workforce management services and technology-enabled talent solutions,” Martin said. “This unique offering, in addition to an unparalleled customer experience, positions Atrium for exponential growth, and I am extremely excited to participate in the next phase of the company’s journey.”

Martin’s appointment comes on the heels of another notable announcement for Atrium as Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) recently awarded Atrium the “2023 Best Staffing Firms to Work For” recognition at their North American Executive Forum in Miami, Florida, earlier this week.

About Atrium

Founded in 1995, Atrium is a WBENC-certified leader in Staffing and Extended Workforce Management. For more than 25 years, our specialized talent services and custom workforce solutions have provided the world’s largest brands access to top contingent talent and helped organizations optimize their extended workforce programs to maximize results. Our offerings include Talent Solutions, Managed Service Provider (MSP), EOR Payrolling Services, Independent Contractor Compliance Technology, Direct Sourcing, and Intern Programs through virtual and traditional means. Atrium’s solutions fully integrate with HR technology, such as digital recruitment and onboarding, freelancer management tools, applicant tracking, and vendor management systems. Please visit www.atriumworks.com to learn more about our services, technology, and custom-designed workforce solutions.

